Shoppers Say Sydney Sweeney’s Favorite Eye Masks ‘Visibly Reduce’ Puffiness and Wrinkles

If I could only use three skincare products for the rest of my life, it would be SPF, moisturizer, and my favorite under-eye treatment. While some may not think to prioritize eye patches, creams, and gels, anyone who suffers from chronic dark circles will know what I’m talking about — including Sydney Sweeney. In an interview with GQ, the actress shared ten things she “can’t live without,” including the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Armani Lip Power Lipstick, and an eight-pack of these soothing eye masks from 111Skin.

“These have become my favorite,” Sweeney said of the Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks, adding that the product “just nourishes [her] the most.” In the past, the star has opened up about her struggles with her combination complexion, but has luckily found a few go-to products she depends on to manage both acne and dryness, including this plumping eye treatment. “I travel with them, I wear them before I go to work, before carpets. I try to wear eye patches every morning just to wake myself up,” she said.

The masks contour smoothly onto your under-eye area, delivering a refreshingly cool sensation to tired skin. But its ingredients list is what makes this treatment particularly notable: Hydrating glycerin draws water to your skin, while seaweed extract, which is rich in antioxidants and amino acids, brightens and calms skin. Plus, the addition of emollients like xanthan gum and castor oil leave skin soft, and in the case of the latter, may even prevent wrinkles. (Pssst: Selena Gomez’s latest TikTok includes a toner shoppers call “incredibly hydrating and nourishing.”)

Dermstore

Buy It: 111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask, from $105, dermstore.com and nordstrom.com

Best of all, shoppers agree with Sweeney’s claim that these eye masks are “everything.” One Nordstrom reviewer noted that they “really plump up the area, reducing the look of wrinkles” while feeling “really nice and refreshing.” Another fan added that their fine lines “seem less pronounced” and their eye bags are “visibly reduced.” A third raved that they’re “worth the cost,” calling them “superior to other eye masks” in their ability to “remove any puffiness and make you look fresh and rested.” (BTW: Sydney Sweeney calls this makeup-melting cleanser 'incredible' for her combination skin.)

Even those loyal to their current favorite under-eye treatment may be swayed to switch it up after trying these celebrity-loved patches. Shop the eight-pack on Dermstore and Nordstrom from $105.

