Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Wrist Weights Are Comfortable Enough to Wear 'All Day'

Save 28 percent on the easy-to-use fitness accessory.

By
Kristen Geil
Kristen Geil Shape headshot
Kristen Geil
As the Senior Fitness Editor at Shape, Kristen oversees the Fitness category and covers workout trends, exercise tips, recovery, and more. Previously, Kristen was the Chief Content Officer at aSweatLife.com, where she led content and editorial strategy. She has experience in copywriting and digital marketing, and she's an award-winning freelancer who works with B2C clients in health and wellness.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

66FIT Wrist Weights
Photo:

Courtesy of 66FIT

Since hot girl walks and low-impact exercise have taken center stage, wrist weights have become a must-have fitness accessory in my regular exercise (and dog-walking) routine. They’re small, portable, and incredibly simple to use — just strap them on your wrists (or ankles) and get moving. Popular fitness brands like Bala have made major upgrades on the tired Velcro options with stylish, chunky wrist weights available in a variety of trendy shades. It’s a next-level interpretation of “fitness accessory,” and TBH, I’ve been sorely tempted to buy a pair in every color to achieve my monochrome moment.

But even though they only weigh a pound, the Bala Bangles are heavy on the wallet at $55 for a set. I searched high and low for an affordable alternative, and I found a lookalike set that’s on sale for 28 percent off: the 66Fit Wrist Weights.

Amazon 66FIT Wrist Weights Sets

Amazon

At just $29, the 66Fit Wrist Weights are less than half the cost of a pricier, brand-name alternative. There are five colorful options to choose from, and the weights are made from a skin-friendly silicone material that’s gentle on sensitive skin (plus, unlike traditional fabric wrist weights, these won’t absorb sweat and stink over time). The Velcro hook-and-loop closure is easily adjustable to fit wrists and ankles of all sizes, and the inner part of the weights has a unique anti-slip design to keep the weights in place no matter how much you sweat, bounce, or move. 

“These are amazing,” writes one five-star Amazon reviewer. “Not only will they go small enough for my wrists, but they are super comfortable. I could wear them all day and it would not bother me.” They added that the weights’ slide-on the band adjusts to your wrist shape and that the velcro is so strong, they “do not have to worry about them coming off when they are not supposed to.”

Shoppers recommend adding these affordable wrist weights to your walks, daily chores, barre workouts, or strength sessions — basically, any way you like to move, these weights will stay put. One satisfied shopper even uses them while swimming: “I swim 100 laps per day. I upped my game by adding weights to my wrists and ankles. The weights work fine in the water. They are very easy to put on, and they stay on.” The shopper added that they will stretch to fit most people, and that they can “fit them on my wrists and my ankles with no problems, and they are comfortable.”

At 28 percent off, the 66Fit Wrist Weights are an absolute steal and an excellent way to add a little intensity to your regular workouts. Add them to your cart before the sale ends.

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Vegamour Sale
The Growth Serum Editors and Shoppers Love for "Stronger and Fuller-Looking" Hair Is On Sale
Do Headache-Soothing Eye Masks Really Work? Shoppers With Chronic Migraines Call One of Their âBest Purchases of All Timeâ
Shoppers with Frequent Migraines Call This Cooling, Light-Blocking Eye Mask a ‘Lifesaver’
Editor's Pick Kevin Murphy Body Mass Thickening Spray
This Volumizing Spray Gives My Hair So Much Body, You Can Barely Tell It’s Thinning
Related Articles
Lululemon Skirt
Shoppers Say This $30, Silky Smooth Tennis Skirt Is 'Just as Good as' Expensive Lookalikes
A Fitness Editorâs Tonal Review
I’m a Retired Fitness Trainer, and Here’s What I Think of the Tonal Home Gym
Best Resistance Bands
The 10 Best Resistance Bands for All Your At-Home Workout Needs, Tested & Reviewed
Do Headache-Soothing Eye Masks Really Work? Shoppers With Chronic Migraines Call One of Their âBest Purchases of All Timeâ
Shoppers with Frequent Migraines Call This Cooling, Light-Blocking Eye Mask a ‘Lifesaver’
Best Yoga Leggings
The 10 Best Yoga Leggings For Every Sun Salutation
Collage of Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet
The Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet, According to An Orthopedic Surgeon
Peloton Accessories You Need for a Smoother, Sweatier Ride
Best-Peloton-Alternative-Update-AdobeStock_246042430
The 8 Best Peloton Bike Alternatives of 2023 On Amazon
What's In My Gym Bag Kira Stokes
Here’s Exactly What a Celebrity Trainer Stashes in Her Gym Bag
Best Bike Shorts of 2023
The 8 Best Bike Shorts of 2023 for All Your Summer Athleisure Looks
Best Treadmills Under $500 tout
The 8 Best Treadmills Under $500
Best Lululemon Products
The 17 Best Lululemon Products of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
Best Compression Socks for Nurses
The 7 Best Compression Socks Nurses Can’t Live Without
Best Indoor Cycling Bikes
The 12 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes of 2023, Tested By Shape
Best Hiking Sandals for Women, According to Our Trail-Blazing Tests
The Best Hiking Sandals for Women, According to Our Trail-Blazing Tests
The Best Compact Treadmills for Exercising in Small Spaces
The 7 Best Compact Treadmills for Exercising in Small Spaces