Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Wrist Weights Are Comfortable Enough to Wear 'All Day'

Since hot girl walks and low-impact exercise have taken center stage, wrist weights have become a must-have fitness accessory in my regular exercise (and dog-walking) routine. They’re small, portable, and incredibly simple to use — just strap them on your wrists (or ankles) and get moving. Popular fitness brands like Bala have made major upgrades on the tired Velcro options with stylish, chunky wrist weights available in a variety of trendy shades. It’s a next-level interpretation of “fitness accessory,” and TBH, I’ve been sorely tempted to buy a pair in every color to achieve my monochrome moment.

But even though they only weigh a pound, the Bala Bangles are heavy on the wallet at $55 for a set. I searched high and low for an affordable alternative, and I found a lookalike set that’s on sale for 28 percent off: the 66Fit Wrist Weights.

Amazon

At just $29, the 66Fit Wrist Weights are less than half the cost of a pricier, brand-name alternative. There are five colorful options to choose from, and the weights are made from a skin-friendly silicone material that’s gentle on sensitive skin (plus, unlike traditional fabric wrist weights, these won’t absorb sweat and stink over time). The Velcro hook-and-loop closure is easily adjustable to fit wrists and ankles of all sizes, and the inner part of the weights has a unique anti-slip design to keep the weights in place no matter how much you sweat, bounce, or move.

“These are amazing,” writes one five-star Amazon reviewer. “Not only will they go small enough for my wrists, but they are super comfortable. I could wear them all day and it would not bother me.” They added that the weights’ slide-on the band adjusts to your wrist shape and that the velcro is so strong, they “do not have to worry about them coming off when they are not supposed to.”

Shoppers recommend adding these affordable wrist weights to your walks, daily chores, barre workouts, or strength sessions — basically, any way you like to move, these weights will stay put. One satisfied shopper even uses them while swimming: “I swim 100 laps per day. I upped my game by adding weights to my wrists and ankles. The weights work fine in the water. They are very easy to put on, and they stay on.” The shopper added that they will stretch to fit most people, and that they can “fit them on my wrists and my ankles with no problems, and they are comfortable.”

At 28 percent off, the 66Fit Wrist Weights are an absolute steal and an excellent way to add a little intensity to your regular workouts. Add them to your cart before the sale ends.