These Fleece-Lined Leggings Are $5 Apiece — and Shoppers Swear They’re ‘So Comfy, It’s Unreal’

Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care.
Published on December 17, 2022
Confession: I own just under 50 pairs of leggings. Some are printed, some have cutouts, and some are so buttery-soft that they rival my comfiest pajamas. However, the truly functional ones — those I rely on for working out and going about my day — never seem to be clean, no matter how many times a week I visit the laundromat. During the winter months, said pairs are almost always my fleece-lined leggings, which keep me warm while running and doing errands in the tragically chilly climate of where I call home. I literally shiver at the thought of spending a day without them.

Luckily, thanks to the recommendation of hundreds of Amazon shoppers, I may have just found a solution. According to one reviewer, the Abodhu Fleece-Lined Leggings are “perfect for winter.” The high-waisted tights feature a slip-proof fit, sweat-wicking material, and of course, a magically fuzzy interior that’s perfect for protecting your legs from the elements. They’re opaque enough for lunging and squatting, but thanks in part to their classic color options (black, gray, blue, and brown), also work with a casual lounge outfit. But the best part? You can get a pack of six pairs for just $27 while it’s 46 percent off — that’s less than $5 apiece. (Pssst: One editor has been living in these buttery-soft $40 leggings that people compare to Lululemon.)

“I live in these leggings in the winter,” wrote one reviewer, adding that they’re “very warm, comfy, and great quality.” Another fan added that this pair is so slip-proof that they “haven't had to adjust these even once,” and also noted that they’re cozy and cold-resistant without being bulky. “they are so comfortable it's unreal” raved a third fan, adding that the “colors are absolutely beautiful.” (BTW: Oprah’s favorite things 2022 list features a cozy Spanx set that’s “light as air.”)

As a legging expert, I can confirm that getting six leggings for under $30 is an unheard of steal, especially when so many reviewers extol their quality. Shop this incredible deal ASAP while the sale is still ongoing.

