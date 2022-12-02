Adele Says 'We Don't Look Like That' After Fan Uses Face Filter On Video

Adele just made it crystal clear that she isn't a fan of face-altering filters.

During a recent concert as part of her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency, Adele surprised a fan in the crowd who was wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Jennifer Lopez on it. The fan had her camera running when the singer approached her, and a clip of their interaction now has more than one million views on TikTok.

In the video, Adele turns to face the fan's camera for a spontaneous selfie. However, she immediately reacts to a filter that automatically warps her face.

"Oh my God, what have you done to my face?" says Adele into the microphone for the whole audience to hear. "Woah, girl, get that filter off my face," she continues. While clearly surprised, Adele sticks with the fan. "What's your name? Why are you using filters like that?" she asks. "We don't look like that, darling."

The starstruck fan struggles to respond to Adele, but does admit she knows they don't look like themselves with the filter on her phone. She also manages to share her name and where she's from before breaking down in tears, seemingly in shock that she's actually speaking with Adele (and who could blame her?!).

While the video is entertaining to watch, Adele's reaction is a reminder that filters aren't real. It's easy to lose sight of that fact given that filtered photos are all over social media. In fact, 90 percent of young women in a small study from the City University of London reported using filters or editing their photos in 2021. The most common filters or edits used by study participants were to even skin tone, brighten skin, whiten teeth, bronze skin, and remove the appearance of weight. They also used filters to reshape their jaw or nose, make their lips look fuller, and make their eyes look bigger, according to the study.

Additionally, research conducted by the Dove Self-Esteem Project in 2020 found that 80 percent of girls used filters and apps to change the way they look in photos by age 13. Those stats are concerning considering the growing amount of research pointing to a negative relationship with filter use and self-esteem and body image issues.

For instance, taking and editing selfies caused negative moods and facial dissatisfaction in participants in a 2020 study. Some researchers have even started using the term "Snapchat dysmorphia" to refer to the negative impacts of viewing filtered images on social media.

While using filters may seem like harmless fun, editing photos you share on social media can mess with how you see yourself and how others see themselves too. With this in mind, consider taking notes from Adele and embracing the unfiltered life.