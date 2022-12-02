News and Trends Celebrity News Adele Says 'We Don't Look Like That' After Fan Uses Face Filter On Video The singer is seemingly opposed to seeing altered images of herself. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news.Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Getty Images. Adele just made it crystal clear that she isn't a fan of face-altering filters. During a recent concert as part of her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency, Adele surprised a fan in the crowd who was wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Jennifer Lopez on it. The fan had her camera running when the singer approached her, and a clip of their interaction now has more than one million views on TikTok. In the video, Adele turns to face the fan's camera for a spontaneous selfie. However, she immediately reacts to a filter that automatically warps her face. Paulina Porizkova Explained Why She Doesn't Use Filters On Social Media "Oh my God, what have you done to my face?" says Adele into the microphone for the whole audience to hear. "Woah, girl, get that filter off my face," she continues. While clearly surprised, Adele sticks with the fan. "What's your name? Why are you using filters like that?" she asks. "We don't look like that, darling." The starstruck fan struggles to respond to Adele, but does admit she knows they don't look like themselves with the filter on her phone. She also manages to share her name and where she's from before breaking down in tears, seemingly in shock that she's actually speaking with Adele (and who could blame her?!). While the video is entertaining to watch, Adele's reaction is a reminder that filters aren't real. It's easy to lose sight of that fact given that filtered photos are all over social media. In fact, 90 percent of young women in a small study from the City University of London reported using filters or editing their photos in 2021. The most common filters or edits used by study participants were to even skin tone, brighten skin, whiten teeth, bronze skin, and remove the appearance of weight. They also used filters to reshape their jaw or nose, make their lips look fuller, and make their eyes look bigger, according to the study. How Eurocentric Beauty Standards Harm Black Women Additionally, research conducted by the Dove Self-Esteem Project in 2020 found that 80 percent of girls used filters and apps to change the way they look in photos by age 13. Those stats are concerning considering the growing amount of research pointing to a negative relationship with filter use and self-esteem and body image issues. Bethenny Frankel Just Made an Important Point About Filtered Photos On Instagram For instance, taking and editing selfies caused negative moods and facial dissatisfaction in participants in a 2020 study. Some researchers have even started using the term "Snapchat dysmorphia" to refer to the negative impacts of viewing filtered images on social media. While using filters may seem like harmless fun, editing photos you share on social media can mess with how you see yourself and how others see themselves too. With this in mind, consider taking notes from Adele and embracing the unfiltered life. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit