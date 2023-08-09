Shoppers Rely On the Sneakers Carrie Underwood Called 'the Most Comfortable Shoes' for Wide Feet and Knee Pain

As Shape’s resident shopping expert, I spend an inordinate time writing and thinking about shoes. While dozens have left lasting impressions, there’s one style that will always live rent free in my mind: the Adidas Ultraboosts. The running shoe is the go-to choice for so many A-listers — Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, and Jessica Alba wear theirs for everything from running errands to sweaty gym sessions. Even Carrie Underwood, who is known for her intense lower body workouts, trusts the Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20s to protect her sensitive joints. "I have knee problems, and I've been looking for shoes for years that don't make my knees hurt," Underwood previously told Shape, adding that she considers them “the most comfortable shoes."

So, what’s all the fuss about? For starters, most versions, including the latest Ultraboost 22s that launched at the end of 2021, have ultra-cushioned insoles that absorb shock and return energy, making them highly effective at protecting your feet, knees, and back while running and walking. The molded heel offers both arch support and protection from overpronation. Additionally, many shoppers who struggle to find shoes that accommodate wide feet and foot swelling say the style is spacious and comfortable. (BTW: These are the best zero-drop shoes for building foot strength, according to podiatrists.)

In addition to celebrities, so many shoppers swear by the Ultraboost 22s on a daily basis — including walkers, runners, and people who stand for hours (i.e. nurses and teachers). “I have wide feet and have such a hard time finding shoes,” wrote one shopper who raved that these sneakers “fit perfectly.” Another fan dubbed the pair “super comfortable” for their chronically achy knees and high arches. “I am able to run and walk with no knee pain,” they added. A third reviewer simply called them a “game changer” for relieving foot pain brought on by working for “30 years” as a server. (Psst: Reese Witherspoon wore the most luxe version of her go-to comfy summer sandals.)

Shop the Adidas Ultraboost 22 sneakers at Amazon starting at $104, and more of the celebrity loved iterations below:

