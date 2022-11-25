These Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers Are 50% Off — and Shoppers with Knee Pain Love Them, Too

Whoever first said “stars, they’re just like us” didn’t write about celebrity style for a living. As a shopping writer, I’m always staying on top of A-lister trends, which usually consist of designer clothes I could only dream of having in my closet. However, when it comes to activewear, specifically running shoes, the rich and famous often turn to the same trusted sneakers that are also loved by thousands of shoppers, like the Adidas Ultraboost 21s.

Supermodel Hailey Bieber relies on her pair for sweaty gym sessions, but she’s not the only celebrity fan: Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, and Carrie Underwood have all worn the sporty shoe recently, and Olivia Wilde has been spotted in the lace-ups a handful of times in the last month.

Considering the sneaker’s rave-worthy features, their popularity is no surprise. Incredibly responsive padding and a stiff midsole helps runners to propel themselves forward. Meanwhile, breathable mesh lining conforms to the wearer's foot to create a supportive, sock-like fit that limits overpronation. Most importantly, the plushly cushioned sole absorbs shock in order to protect your hips, knees, and feet from soreness and injury.

Buy It: Adidas Ultraboost 21, $90 (was $180), amazon.com

Best of all, so many reviewers swear these are “the most comfortable” sneakers they’ve tried. “No more knee, foot, or back pain,” wrote one fan who spends hours on her feet as a nurse in their Ultraboosts. Another shopper who struggles with knee pain called them “the only running shoe you’ll ever need,” adding that the sole is an “awesome shock absorber.” A third noted that they can walk “18k (about 11 miles) in a day with no foot, knee or lower back pain.”

Running shoes can be pricey, so I strongly suggest scoring a pair of these celeb loved sneakers ASAP while they’re 50 percent off for Black Friday.