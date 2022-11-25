These Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers Are 50% Off — and Shoppers with Knee Pain Love Them, Too

Fans say they can “walk miles” in the comfy shoes.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving Shape headshot
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Adidas Ultra Boost 21 Black Friday Deal
Getty Images / Adidas.

Whoever first said “stars, they’re just like us” didn’t write about celebrity style for a living. As a shopping writer, I’m always staying on top of A-lister trends, which usually consist of designer clothes I could only dream of having in my closet. However, when it comes to activewear, specifically running shoes, the rich and famous often turn to the same trusted sneakers that are also loved by thousands of shoppers, like the Adidas Ultraboost 21s.

Supermodel Hailey Bieber relies on her pair for sweaty gym sessions, but she’s not the only celebrity fan: Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, and Carrie Underwood have all worn the sporty shoe recently, and Olivia Wilde has been spotted in the lace-ups a handful of times in the last month.

Considering the sneaker’s rave-worthy features, their popularity is no surprise. Incredibly responsive padding and a stiff midsole helps runners to propel themselves forward. Meanwhile, breathable mesh lining conforms to the wearer's foot to create a supportive, sock-like fit that limits overpronation. Most importantly, the plushly cushioned sole absorbs shock in order to protect your hips, knees, and feet from soreness and injury.

adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

Amazon

Buy It: Adidas Ultraboost 21, $90 (was $180), amazon.com

Best of all, so many reviewers swear these are “the most comfortable” sneakers they’ve tried. “No more knee, foot, or back pain,” wrote one fan who spends hours on her feet as a nurse in their Ultraboosts. Another shopper who struggles with knee pain called them “the only running shoe you’ll ever need,” adding that the sole is an “awesome shock absorber.” A third noted that they can walk “18k (about 11 miles) in a day with no foot, knee or lower back pain.”

Running shoes can be pricey, so I strongly suggest scoring a pair of these celeb loved sneakers ASAP while they’re 50 percent off for Black Friday.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early BF Shoes for Nurses One Off Deal
Nurses Call These Ultra-Comfy Sneakers ‘Magic’ for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re 40% Off
Black-Friday-Editors-Pick
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Pre-Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 70% Off RN
Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
These Sneakers from a Kristen Bell-Approved Brand Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds,' Shoppers Say
Adidas-Ultraboost-22-Road-Running-Shoes
Nurses Say These Comfy Sneakers Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds' — and They're 25% Off 
Victoria Beckham Approved Sneakers
Victoria Beckham Wore These Comfy, Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers for Hours of Walking
Carrie-Underwood-Adidas-Ultraboost-22
Carrie Underwood Called These Sneakers 'the Most Comfortable Shoe,' and the Newest Version Is 44% Off 
Brooks Revel 5 Sneakers
Shoppers Say These Sneakers Let Them ‘Go All Day Without Foot Pain’ — and They’re 20% Off
Adidas-Ultraboost-21-Shoes
I'm New to Basketball, but These Sneakers from a Carrie Underwood-Approved Brand Make Me Look Like a Pro
Hailey Bieber Approved Sneakers
Hailey Bieber Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear These Ultra-Comfy Sneakers
Editor's Pick: OOFOS OOmg eeZee Low Shoe
These OOFOS Slip-On Sneakers Keep My Feet Pain-Free On Long Hot Girl Walks
Best-Running-Shoes-For-Overpronation-GettyImages-1323663651
The Best Running Shoes for Overpronation, According to Customer Reviews
Saucony Guide 14 Running Shoe
Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Sneakers 'Feel Like Heaven' — and They're Nearly 30% Off
Jennifer Lopez Nike Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing These Sneakers That Shoppers Call Their 'Go-To Shoe for Comfort' 
Walkfulton Insoles
These Supportive Insoles Ease My Chronic Knee Pain — Even After 10 Miles of Walking
Fitness Deals Roundup
These 10 Can't-Miss Fitness Deals Are Up to 50% Off Today In Amazon's Second Big Sale of the Year
Jennifer Garner on a teal background
Jennifer Garner Just Showed Off Her Latest Comfy Sneaker Pick, and Shoppers with Knee Pain Approve