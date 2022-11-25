Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Shoes These Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers Are 50% Off — and Shoppers with Knee Pain Love Them, Too Fans say they can “walk miles” in the comfy shoes. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images / Adidas. Whoever first said “stars, they’re just like us” didn’t write about celebrity style for a living. As a shopping writer, I’m always staying on top of A-lister trends, which usually consist of designer clothes I could only dream of having in my closet. However, when it comes to activewear, specifically running shoes, the rich and famous often turn to the same trusted sneakers that are also loved by thousands of shoppers, like the Adidas Ultraboost 21s. Supermodel Hailey Bieber relies on her pair for sweaty gym sessions, but she’s not the only celebrity fan: Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, and Carrie Underwood have all worn the sporty shoe recently, and Olivia Wilde has been spotted in the lace-ups a handful of times in the last month. Considering the sneaker’s rave-worthy features, their popularity is no surprise. Incredibly responsive padding and a stiff midsole helps runners to propel themselves forward. Meanwhile, breathable mesh lining conforms to the wearer's foot to create a supportive, sock-like fit that limits overpronation. Most importantly, the plushly cushioned sole absorbs shock in order to protect your hips, knees, and feet from soreness and injury. Amazon Buy It: Adidas Ultraboost 21, $90 (was $180), amazon.com Best of all, so many reviewers swear these are “the most comfortable” sneakers they’ve tried. “No more knee, foot, or back pain,” wrote one fan who spends hours on her feet as a nurse in their Ultraboosts. Another shopper who struggles with knee pain called them “the only running shoe you’ll ever need,” adding that the sole is an “awesome shock absorber.” A third noted that they can walk “18k (about 11 miles) in a day with no foot, knee or lower back pain.” Running shoes can be pricey, so I strongly suggest scoring a pair of these celeb loved sneakers ASAP while they’re 50 percent off for Black Friday. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit