Alicia Keys Shared a Peek at Her Morning Cycling Workout

Alicia Keys doesn't mess around with her morning workout.

The singer shared a clip of her pedaling on an indoor stationary bike on Instagram. She's wearing a matching sports bra and leggings set with her hair secured back in a head scarf. Though the bike is just out of view from the angle she's filming from, it's quite clear she's worked up a sweat from a virtual spin class.

"This is how I start my morning off!!" writes Keys in the caption of her post. "I need this! To stay focused, to be my strongest, to remind myself NOTHING can stop me!! Not even myself!!"

Keys has some motivational words for her followers. "A lot of times we defeat ourselves before we even try," she continues. "We think we’re not strong enough, not capable, not possible in someway. Trust me I know."

Keys seemingly refers to negative self-talk, encouraging others not to listen to internal doubts. "Let me tell you now," she writes. "Put that lyin’ voice in your head in its place!! You are glorious!! Anything you want you can have!! But [you] gotta get up and work for it!!"



She wraps up her post with a final note to pump up her fans. "Go get it today!" writes Keys, followed by a series of explosive emojis. "I see you!!!"

Keys is a known fan of Peloton's popular spin classes (there's even a Peloton Artist Series featuring her music), so it's no surprise instructor Robin Arzón commented on the singer's latest post. "I know that’s right 🌶," she writes.

If you're feeling inspired by Keys recent workout, you'll be happy to know indoor cycling comes with loads of physical benefits. For starters, it's a joint-friendly cardio exercise, unlike, say, running, which presents greater risk for injuries, Robert Mazzeo, Ph.D., associate professor of integrative physiology at the University of Colorado Boulder, previously told Shape.

What's more, cycling improves stamina and endurance. It also increases your maximum oxygen uptake (aka VO2 max). That means, your body gets better at supplying oxygen and nutrients to your muscles, leading to more gains.

Cycling engages slow-twitch muscles too. Slow twitch muscles are fatigue-resistance fibers targeted by smaller movements. Working slow-twitch muscles can lead to lean quads and glutes, Matt Wilpers, former NCAA athlete, IRONMAN-certified coach and Peloton instructor, previously told Shape.

As Keys alluded to in her caption, cycling can also boost your mental health, as can just about any form of exercise you enjoy doing. Working out helps relieve stress, improve sleep, and even increases confidence.

Ready to hit the bike? Check out a 30-minute stationary bike workout next.

