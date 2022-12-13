Fitness Workouts Celebrity Workouts Alicia Keys Shared a Peek at Her Morning Cycling Workout See the singer's Instagram video and learn about the benefits of hopping on a bike. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news.Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Getty Images. Alicia Keys doesn't mess around with her morning workout. The singer shared a clip of her pedaling on an indoor stationary bike on Instagram. She's wearing a matching sports bra and leggings set with her hair secured back in a head scarf. Though the bike is just out of view from the angle she's filming from, it's quite clear she's worked up a sweat from a virtual spin class. "This is how I start my morning off!!" writes Keys in the caption of her post. "I need this! To stay focused, to be my strongest, to remind myself NOTHING can stop me!! Not even myself!!" See How Alicia Keys Works Out to Prepare for Her Upcoming Tour Keys has some motivational words for her followers. "A lot of times we defeat ourselves before we even try," she continues. "We think we’re not strong enough, not capable, not possible in someway. Trust me I know." Keys seemingly refers to negative self-talk, encouraging others not to listen to internal doubts. "Let me tell you now," she writes. "Put that lyin’ voice in your head in its place!! You are glorious!! Anything you want you can have!! But [you] gotta get up and work for it!!" She wraps up her post with a final note to pump up her fans. "Go get it today!" writes Keys, followed by a series of explosive emojis. "I see you!!!" Keys is a known fan of Peloton's popular spin classes (there's even a Peloton Artist Series featuring her music), so it's no surprise instructor Robin Arzón commented on the singer's latest post. "I know that’s right 🌶," she writes. If you're feeling inspired by Keys recent workout, you'll be happy to know indoor cycling comes with loads of physical benefits. For starters, it's a joint-friendly cardio exercise, unlike, say, running, which presents greater risk for injuries, Robert Mazzeo, Ph.D., associate professor of integrative physiology at the University of Colorado Boulder, previously told Shape. The Worst Mistakes You Can Make at Your Indoor Cycling Exercise Class What's more, cycling improves stamina and endurance. It also increases your maximum oxygen uptake (aka VO2 max). That means, your body gets better at supplying oxygen and nutrients to your muscles, leading to more gains. Cycling engages slow-twitch muscles too. Slow twitch muscles are fatigue-resistance fibers targeted by smaller movements. Working slow-twitch muscles can lead to lean quads and glutes, Matt Wilpers, former NCAA athlete, IRONMAN-certified coach and Peloton instructor, previously told Shape. As Keys alluded to in her caption, cycling can also boost your mental health, as can just about any form of exercise you enjoy doing. Working out helps relieve stress, improve sleep, and even increases confidence. Ready to hit the bike? Check out a 30-minute stationary bike workout next. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit