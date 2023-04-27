Alicia Keys may be known for her natural glow and her mellow, piano-heavy R&B tunes, but don’t get it twisted: The singer-songwriter and Grammy award-winner doesn’t shy away from tough workouts.

“I love cycling, heavy cardio, yoga, and Pilates,” she tells Shape. “I also do this one class that has yoga but uses weights on your legs and your arms, and I like The Class by Taryn Toomey,” an off-the-wall workout class where you’re as likely to find yourself doing a primal scream as you are a plank.

Even still, it’s probably no surprise that Keys prepares for her workouts in the same grounded, intentional way she approaches everything from recording nine studio albums to designing her third capsule collection with Athleta. “Pre-workout, I really try to meditate,” she explains. “I think it's such a nice complement to be grounded in the early part of the morning and then get right through your workout.”

That groundedness extends to one of the key items she keeps in her gym bag — her latest read. “I love a good book in my gym bag, because in the event that I get a few minutes to read, I take my book with me anywhere I can possibly go,” she explains.

Clothes-wise, you’ll find Keys rocking her new Summer of Soul collection with Athleta, featuring 13 pieces of bold, bright activewear designed to celebrate and inspire women. “I love the bold colors, and I really believe in color therapy,” says Keys. “After a long winter, being able to have the colors to build your confidence just makes you feel good. And as a woman, I want others to feel great about themselves and to be able to have different ways to utilize the pieces during the day.”

Here’s what else you’ll find in Keys’ gym bag, including her favorite skincare products and her go-to workout equipment.