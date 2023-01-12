Alison Brie Just Casually Cranked Out 10 Chin-Ups

Doing chin-ups isn't exactly easy, but Alison Brie just made the classic but tough exercise look like no sweat.

The Glow actress shared a video of herself at the gym on Instagram this week. She's wearing black leggings, black sneakers, and a Nike Training Club black crop top.

"I have to jump just for the first one, a little jump," she says to whoever is filming the clip, likely her longtime trainer Jason Walsh, who's tagged in the post. Then, Brie jumps from a plyo box to a bar overhead, holding on with an underhand grip before she starts cranking out chin-up reps.

The 40-year-old Community alum makes it to an impressive 10 reps, clearly exhaling while pulling her body up and inhaling on the release down. Brie tries to squeeze in one final rep, but after losing momentum following chin-up number 10, she taps out.

"Happy New Year from me, @risemovement, and my 11…err 10 chin-ups 🤪," she writes in the caption of her post, which has garnered comments from some of her famous friends. "Show me your ways oh wise (and strong) one," wrote Sarah Hyland. "Are you kidding 😍 fight me," added Debby Ryan.

Chin-ups are similar to pull-ups, but they require a slightly different form, which leads to unique benefits. While pull-ups are done with a pronated grip (aka an overhand grip with palms facing away from the body), chin-ups call for an underhand grip (palms facing the body). Still, it targets the entire upper body, including back, shoulders, chest, arms, and core.

If you're a beginner, chin-ups are typically better to start off with than pull-ups. The underhand grip makes chin-ups more accessible because you can use the strength from your biceps, pecs, and back, Noam Tamir, C.S.C.S. the founder of TS Fitness in New York City, previously told Shape. Whereas with pull-ups, you target more of the posterior chain, including back, shoulders, and lats.

While chin-ups work the shoulders, they also require less shoulder mobility and stability than a pull-up. This makes them easier and more comfortable for those with shoulder mobility and stability issues, such as having weak rotator cuff muscles.

Chin-ups also work your core, as you stabilize your body throughout the movement, and they challenge your grip strength because you have to use forearm, hand, and finger muscles to hold onto the bar. (Read more: Why Grip Strength Is Essential — Plus, Exercises to Improve It)

If you're new to chin-ups, you probably won't be able to crank out 10 unassisted reps like Brie on your first try, but the traditional exercise is certainly worth working up to if you're game.

