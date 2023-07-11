Jennifer Garner Has Worn These Leggings for Years — and They’re Up to 75% Off for Prime Day

Shoppers call them the “perfect everyday leggings.”

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie is a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garner Alo Yoga Leggings Amazon
Photo:

Getty Images

My sister and I share — some would say steal — a specific pair of leggings from one another every time we visit. “The” leggings, as we call them, hail from a now defunct activewear brand, yet our shared love for the butt-boosting pants, which began five years ago, is everlasting. 

Similarly, Jennifer Garner is partial to a pair of specific workout pants. The actor has been spotted wearing Alo’s Vapor leggings over the past few years. Equal parts subdued and statement-making, the monochromatic, camouflage-print leggings are versatile, as Garner has demonstrated. Recently, she paired them with an oversized fleece and crimson sneakers for a casual stroll; last year, she wore them with tangerine trainers and a simple baseball cap. 

For a limited time, you can snag the versatile, comfortable, and flattering Alo Vapor leggings on sale at Amazon, where they’re discounted for Prime Day. Garner’s black camouflage print is almost 40 percent off and other color variations start at $32. 

Amazon Prime Day Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging Black Camouflage

Amazon

Buy It: Alo Vapor High-Waist Leggings, $38 (was $128), amazon.com

Alo’s Vapor leggings are high-waisted, curve-hugging, ankle-grazing workout pants. Made from a nylon and lycra blend, they’re also buttery-soft and flexible due to the fabric’s comfortable four-way stretch. Airy and aptly dubbed the “Vapor fabric,” it’s one of the most lightweight materials from the celebrity-worn athleisure line (Olivia Wilde and Kendall Jenner also wear the brand.) In fact, the brand compares the feel to “a second skin,” while being breathable, sweat-wicking, and odor-resistant. 

They’re perfect for virtually any occasion, including Netflix marathons — and, er, actual marathons — thanks to their slip-proof design. Notably, the fit is “comfortably compressive,” per the brand, and the front-smoothing panel is designed to flatter.

Amazon Prime Day Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging White Camouflage

Amazon

Buy It: Alo Vapor High-Waist Leggings, $54 (was $128), amazon.com

The Vapor leggings come in numerous colors and patterns, four of which are on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2023. In addition to Garner’s black camo pair, there’s an icy white, a beige putty, and an alligator-green (the lattermost is made from a polyester and spandex blend, and sale prices start at $32). 

Amazon Prime Day Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging Hunter Camouflage

Amazon

Buy It: Alo Vapor High-Waist Leggings, $32 (was $128), amazon.com

One shopper calls them the “perfect everyday leggings,” noting the “soft-as-butter” fabric and “amazingly flattering” fit — which they compare to feeling like the “softest, smoothest glove.” Another reviewer, who’s also fond of the fit, notes the breathable, albeit durable, fabric, which they say is substantial and keeps them “warm on chilly mornings.” 

Sounds like an all-around perfect legging, no? Shop the Alo Vapor legging while it’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Adjustable Dumbbell Set
Fitness Instructors Say This Adjustable Dumbbell Set Offers “Endless Possibilities” — and It’s 64% Off
Editor Loved One Off Deal
Amazon's Best-Selling Recovery Slides Erased Years of My Chronic Knee Pain, and They're 50% Off for Prime Day
Living Proof Shampoo
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Shampoo 'Helps Fluff Up Fine, Thin Hair' — and It’s 30% Off
Related Articles
Gymshark Leggings
The 7 Best Gymshark Leggings, According to Our Month-Long Test
A woman doing a lunge in black Gymshark Elevate Leggings
We Test Workout Gear for a Living, And These 11 Leggings Are Our Absolute Favorites
Shape Prime Day Round Up
I'm Shape's Shopping Expert, and I Found the 9 Best Early Prime Day Deals for Up to 76% Off
Best Bike Shorts of 2023
The 8 Best Bike Shorts of 2023 for All Your Summer Athleisure Looks
Best Exercise Dresses of 2023
The Best Exercise Dresses for Everything from Running to Outdoor Workouts
Nurses Shoes
Nurses Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sneakers Erase ‘Weeks’ of Foot Pain in 1 Day, and They’re 35% Off
Amazonâs Best-Selling Tennis Dress
Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is On Sale, and Shoppers Call It ‘Flattering’ and ‘Breathable’
The Best Place to Buy Sneakers
The 9 Best Place to Buy Sneakers in 2023
Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, but You Can Already Shop Beauty and Fitness Deals for Up to 80% Off
Shape Save Vs Splurge
Shoppers Dub This $17 and $38 Belt Bag ‘Perfect’ for Running, Walking, and Hiking, but Which Is Best?
best running shorts tout
The Best Running Shorts, According to Customer Reviews
The 10 Best Flare Leggings for Any and Every Occasion, Tested and Reviewed TOUT
The 10 Best Flare Leggings for Any and Every Occasion, Tested and Reviewed
best leggings amazon tout
The Best Leggings On Amazon, According to Customer Reviews
A collage of two women wearing Lululemon leggings on a colorful patterned background
The 15 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
Best Womenâs Workout Shorts
The 10 Best Women’s Workout Shorts, According to Our Editors
Best Compression Leggings
The Best Compression Leggings of 2023