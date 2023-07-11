Jennifer Garner Has Worn These Leggings for Years — and They’re Up to 75% Off for Prime Day

My sister and I share — some would say steal — a specific pair of leggings from one another every time we visit. “The” leggings, as we call them, hail from a now defunct activewear brand, yet our shared love for the butt-boosting pants, which began five years ago, is everlasting.

Similarly, Jennifer Garner is partial to a pair of specific workout pants. The actor has been spotted wearing Alo’s Vapor leggings over the past few years. Equal parts subdued and statement-making, the monochromatic, camouflage-print leggings are versatile, as Garner has demonstrated. Recently, she paired them with an oversized fleece and crimson sneakers for a casual stroll; last year, she wore them with tangerine trainers and a simple baseball cap.

For a limited time, you can snag the versatile, comfortable, and flattering Alo Vapor leggings on sale at Amazon, where they’re discounted for Prime Day. Garner’s black camouflage print is almost 40 percent off and other color variations start at $32.

Alo’s Vapor leggings are high-waisted, curve-hugging, ankle-grazing workout pants. Made from a nylon and lycra blend, they’re also buttery-soft and flexible due to the fabric’s comfortable four-way stretch. Airy and aptly dubbed the “Vapor fabric,” it’s one of the most lightweight materials from the celebrity-worn athleisure line (Olivia Wilde and Kendall Jenner also wear the brand.) In fact, the brand compares the feel to “a second skin,” while being breathable, sweat-wicking, and odor-resistant.

They’re perfect for virtually any occasion, including Netflix marathons — and, er, actual marathons — thanks to their slip-proof design. Notably, the fit is “comfortably compressive,” per the brand, and the front-smoothing panel is designed to flatter.

The Vapor leggings come in numerous colors and patterns, four of which are on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2023. In addition to Garner’s black camo pair, there’s an icy white, a beige putty, and an alligator-green (the lattermost is made from a polyester and spandex blend, and sale prices start at $32).

One shopper calls them the “perfect everyday leggings,” noting the “soft-as-butter” fabric and “amazingly flattering” fit — which they compare to feeling like the “softest, smoothest glove.” Another reviewer, who’s also fond of the fit, notes the breathable, albeit durable, fabric, which they say is substantial and keeps them “warm on chilly mornings.”

Sounds like an all-around perfect legging, no? Shop the Alo Vapor legging while it’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

