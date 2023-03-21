Halle Berry Has Shopped This Activewear Brand for 9 Years, and I Wear Its Leggings On Repeat

Her pieces still look “almost the same.”

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Halle Berry Aloyoga
Photo:

Getty Images / Aloyoga

If you’ve ever scrolled through Halle Berry’s Instagram, you’ll notice two things: A) she’s a health queen and B) she knows how to rock workout clothes beyond the gym. So, when I had the opportunity to speak to Berry earlier this month, I asked about her go-to athleticwear brand, and she came back with a label that I wear on repeat.

“I've tried many, many, many brands, but I always end up back at Alo [Yoga],” Berry told me, crediting the brand’s comfort, style, and quality for her consistent favoritism. This doesn’t come as a surprise to me; whether you opt for Alo Yoga’s leggings, tops, or one-pieces, they’re equally soft, stretchy, and strong, making them some of the best workout clothing brands I’ve tried.

7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING

Alo

Buy It: 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $128, aloyoga.com

SEAMLESS RIBBED MELLOW ONESIE

Alo

Buy It: Seamless Ribbed Mellow Onesie, $128, aloyoga.com

LAID BACK TEE

Alo

Buy It: Laid-Back Tee, $48, aloyoga.com

Best of all, Alo Yoga stands the test of time — the Catwoman actress told me she’s owned some of the brand’s pieces for up to nine years, and they look “almost the same.” I can attest to Berry’s claim, as I’ve owned some Alo Yoga sets for quite some time, despite having worn them to sweaty hot yoga practices, high-endurance dance classes, and standard gym sessions. No matter where I wear them or what I put them through, my Alo Yoga pieces have retained their shape and kept their vibrant colorways. So, if you’re looking to get the most out of your fitness clothes, this is the brand for you. 

Given Alo Yoga’s large assortment of trend-forward picks, Berry also said you can “run out with your workout clothes on” and still feel “good about yourself.” And she has a point — just look at the brand’s flared leggings or its monochrome puffer jackets. There’s something for everyone, and even celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner know it, having  been frequently spotted wearing the coveted fitness brand.  

Everyday shoppers are also just as hooked on Alo Yoga, saying the pieces are “super flattering,” “very comfortable,” and “cool and chic.” It’s hard to deny that when the brand is constantly offering well-made, stylish clothing, but I suggest taking a look at some of my favorite pieces below and on the Alo Yoga website for proof. With Berry calling it her go-to brand, plus a large roster of celebrity fans and shopper approval, you’re going to want it all from Alo. 

DROP TOP JACKET

Alo

Buy It: Drop Top Jacket, $198, aloyoga.com

ALOSOFT LOW-RISE FOLDOVER BOOTCUT LEGGING

Alo

Buy It: Alosoft Low-Rise Foldover Bootcut Legging, $108, aloyoga.com

HIGH-WAIST PURSUIT TROUSER

Alo

Buy It: High-Waist Pursuit Trouser, $148, aloyoga.com

AIRBRUSH STREAMLINED BRA TANK

Alo

Buy It: Airbrush Streamline Bra Tank, $64, aloyoga.com

7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING

Alo

Buy It: 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $128, aloyoga.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Halle Berry Relies On These Nine Wellness Picks To Be Her âBest Self at Every Stageâ
Halle Berry Relies On These 8 Fitness Picks to Achieve Ultimate Wellness
So Many Leggings From This Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber-Worn Brand Are On Sale (More Alosoft and Airlifts were just added)
So Many Leggings from This Jennifer Garner- and Hailey Bieber-Worn Activewear Brand Are On Sale
Amazon Workout Roundup
Amazon Is Chock-Full of Under-$50 Activewear Pieces for Every Possible Workout
Halle Berry Lead
Shoppers with Shin Splints Say They Can Work Out Pain-Free ‘for Hours’ in Halle Berry’s Go-To Training Shoes
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Worked Out In the Buttery-Soft Leggings Meghan Markle Has Worn for Years
Best Running Jackets
The 13 Best Running Jackets of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
Fitness Awards Activewear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Activewear Apparel
Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
The Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
a person outdoors, posing in a windbreaker and leggings
Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women
A collage of two women wearing Lululemon leggings on a colorful patterned background
The 12 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
The 14 Best Bike Shorts to Add to Your Closet ASAP
best yoga pants tout
The Best Yoga Pants That You'll Even Want to Wear Out of the Studio
Julianne Hough Alo
Celebs Are Loving Sports Bras from This Trendy Activewear Brand
alo yoga biker short ag tout
This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Restocked Its Best-Selling Biker Shorts
best running leggings tout
The Best Running Leggings, According to Customer Reviews
Best Black Leggings, According to Customer Reviews , Plus size woman exercising with resistance band
The Best Black Leggings, According to Reviews