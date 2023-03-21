Halle Berry Has Shopped This Activewear Brand for 9 Years, and I Wear Its Leggings On Repeat

If you’ve ever scrolled through Halle Berry’s Instagram, you’ll notice two things: A) she’s a health queen and B) she knows how to rock workout clothes beyond the gym. So, when I had the opportunity to speak to Berry earlier this month, I asked about her go-to athleticwear brand, and she came back with a label that I wear on repeat.

“I've tried many, many, many brands, but I always end up back at Alo [Yoga],” Berry told me, crediting the brand’s comfort, style, and quality for her consistent favoritism. This doesn’t come as a surprise to me; whether you opt for Alo Yoga’s leggings, tops, or one-pieces, they’re equally soft, stretchy, and strong, making them some of the best workout clothing brands I’ve tried.

Alo

Buy It: 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $128, aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It: Seamless Ribbed Mellow Onesie, $128, aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It: Laid-Back Tee, $48, aloyoga.com

Best of all, Alo Yoga stands the test of time — the Catwoman actress told me she’s owned some of the brand’s pieces for up to nine years, and they look “almost the same.” I can attest to Berry’s claim, as I’ve owned some Alo Yoga sets for quite some time, despite having worn them to sweaty hot yoga practices, high-endurance dance classes, and standard gym sessions. No matter where I wear them or what I put them through, my Alo Yoga pieces have retained their shape and kept their vibrant colorways. So, if you’re looking to get the most out of your fitness clothes, this is the brand for you.

Given Alo Yoga’s large assortment of trend-forward picks, Berry also said you can “run out with your workout clothes on” and still feel “good about yourself.” And she has a point — just look at the brand’s flared leggings or its monochrome puffer jackets. There’s something for everyone, and even celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner know it, having been frequently spotted wearing the coveted fitness brand.

Everyday shoppers are also just as hooked on Alo Yoga, saying the pieces are “super flattering,” “very comfortable,” and “cool and chic.” It’s hard to deny that when the brand is constantly offering well-made, stylish clothing, but I suggest taking a look at some of my favorite pieces below and on the Alo Yoga website for proof. With Berry calling it her go-to brand, plus a large roster of celebrity fans and shopper approval, you’re going to want it all from Alo.

Alo

Buy It: Drop Top Jacket, $198, aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It: Alosoft Low-Rise Foldover Bootcut Legging, $108, aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It: High-Waist Pursuit Trouser, $148, aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It: Airbrush Streamline Bra Tank, $64, aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It: 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $128, aloyoga.com

