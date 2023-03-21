Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Halle Berry Has Shopped This Activewear Brand for 9 Years, and I Wear Its Leggings On Repeat Her pieces still look “almost the same.” By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on March 21, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images / Aloyoga If you’ve ever scrolled through Halle Berry’s Instagram, you’ll notice two things: A) she’s a health queen and B) she knows how to rock workout clothes beyond the gym. So, when I had the opportunity to speak to Berry earlier this month, I asked about her go-to athleticwear brand, and she came back with a label that I wear on repeat. “I've tried many, many, many brands, but I always end up back at Alo [Yoga],” Berry told me, crediting the brand’s comfort, style, and quality for her consistent favoritism. This doesn’t come as a surprise to me; whether you opt for Alo Yoga’s leggings, tops, or one-pieces, they’re equally soft, stretchy, and strong, making them some of the best workout clothing brands I’ve tried. Alo Buy It: 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $128, aloyoga.com Alo Buy It: Seamless Ribbed Mellow Onesie, $128, aloyoga.com Alo Buy It: Laid-Back Tee, $48, aloyoga.com Best of all, Alo Yoga stands the test of time — the Catwoman actress told me she’s owned some of the brand’s pieces for up to nine years, and they look “almost the same.” I can attest to Berry’s claim, as I’ve owned some Alo Yoga sets for quite some time, despite having worn them to sweaty hot yoga practices, high-endurance dance classes, and standard gym sessions. No matter where I wear them or what I put them through, my Alo Yoga pieces have retained their shape and kept their vibrant colorways. So, if you’re looking to get the most out of your fitness clothes, this is the brand for you. Given Alo Yoga’s large assortment of trend-forward picks, Berry also said you can “run out with your workout clothes on” and still feel “good about yourself.” And she has a point — just look at the brand’s flared leggings or its monochrome puffer jackets. There’s something for everyone, and even celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner know it, having been frequently spotted wearing the coveted fitness brand. Everyday shoppers are also just as hooked on Alo Yoga, saying the pieces are “super flattering,” “very comfortable,” and “cool and chic.” It’s hard to deny that when the brand is constantly offering well-made, stylish clothing, but I suggest taking a look at some of my favorite pieces below and on the Alo Yoga website for proof. With Berry calling it her go-to brand, plus a large roster of celebrity fans and shopper approval, you’re going to want it all from Alo. Alo Buy It: Drop Top Jacket, $198, aloyoga.com Alo Buy It: Alosoft Low-Rise Foldover Bootcut Legging, $108, aloyoga.com Alo Buy It: High-Waist Pursuit Trouser, $148, aloyoga.com Alo Buy It: Airbrush Streamline Bra Tank, $64, aloyoga.com Alo Buy It: 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $128, aloyoga.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit