So Many Leggings from This Jennifer Garner- and Hailey Bieber-Worn Activewear Brand Are On Sale

Not to brag, but I’m kind of an expert on leggings. I own close to 100 pairs and am very selective with which I consider “the best.” Even with new activewear lines popping up every day, one label that’s remained at the top of my list for multiple years is Alo Yoga, and I’m not alone. The list of celebrity Alo-wearers reads like the Met Gala invite list thanks to names like Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde, and so many more.

While Alo’s trendy silhouettes and edgy details are part of the reason the brand remains so buzzy. Its workout tights in particular are genuinely soft, contouring, and in my opinion, worth the splurge. The fact that so many pairs are discounted for as much as 40 percent certainly doesn’t hurt, but considering how fast these typically sell out during big sales, you’ll want to add these discounted must-haves to your cart ASAP. Below are 10 pairs you don’t want to miss out on:

Buy It: Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging, $78 (was $98), aloyoga.com

Made from the brand’s signature lightweight, buttery fabric, the Alosoft Highlight Legging, has been a pick of supermodels like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. This 20 percent-off pair features a ⅞ cropped leg, compressive fit, and four-way stretch, Plus, shoppers say they have “the perfect thickness” and are “unbelievably soft.”

Buy It: Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging, $83 (was $118), aloyoga.com

Buy It: Airbrush High-Waist Cinch Flare Legging, $83 (was $118), aloyoga.com

IMO, Alo is the best destination for flared leggings you can actually work out in. The slightly cropped leg and mid-calf slit of these Airbrush Flutter Leggings (worn by Hilary Duff and Kendall Jenner) makes them easy to move in through cardio and weights without tripping. Even the ultra-tendy, Emily Ratajkowski-approved Airbrush Cinch-Flare Legging includes compressive, moisture-wicking fabric that’s ideal for sweaty workouts.

Buy It: Ribbed High-Waist Blissful Legging, $58 (was $98), aloyoga.com

A Jennifer Garner go-to, the Ribbed Blissful Leggings, are currently 41 percent off (!!!) and still available in 10 shades. “As I put them on, I knew I loved them and needed another pair,” wrote one shopper who called the tights “super soft” and raved that they “don’t lose their shape over time.”



Buy It: High-Waist Fast Legging, $101 (was $168), aloyoga.com

While they haven’t been featured in quite as many paparazzi shots as some of the other pairs in this list, the Alo Yoga Fast Leggings check all the boxes needed in a fantastic workout tight, including a sculpting, slip-proof fit, sweat-resistant fabric, and smoothing compression.

Score these star-loved styles and more while they’re still on sale for up to 40 percent off:



Buy It: Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging, $82 (was $118), aloyoga.com



Buy It: High-Waist Legit Legging, $94 (was $110), aloyoga.com



Buy It: High-Waist Micro Houndstooth Legging, $76 (was $128), aloyoga.com



Buy It: High-Waist Thrill Seeker Legging, $102 (was $128), aloyoga.com