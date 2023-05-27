Nurses Rely on These $18 and $48 Pain Relief Sprays to Combat Back and Joint Aches, But Which Is Best?

Back when I was a swimmer in college, I used to joke that I didn’t know life without knee and shoulder pain. Now that I’m older and unable to work out for four hours a day, I stay relatively ache-free thanks to a healthy amount of stretching and rest between exercises. However, after a hard gym session, or more and more commonly, a full day of sitting at my desk or walking around to finish errands, that same pain returns with such a force that I’ll try just about anything to soothe it.



Luckily, there are so many super-effective products to manage muscle soreness. Massage guns are an excellent choice when you have time to spare, and creams can work wonders overnight. However, when it comes to having something on hand that works quickly and can be used anywhere, many people with chronic pain and soreness from active jobs turn to relief sprays. These portable bottles can be filled with limitless soothing ingredients — but consequently, not all are made equally. Below is a side by side comparison of the $48 Alo Yoga Magnesium Reset Spray and $18 Theraworx Muscle Cramps Spray to help you decide whether to save or splurge on this recovery solution.

Save: Theraworx Muscle Cramps Spray

Amazon

Buy It: $18; amazon.com

Key Features:



Main Ingredient: Magnesium, which plays a key role in muscle function, and has long been used to treat spasms and cramps thanks to its relaxing effects.

Other ingredients: Aloe leaf juice provides some relief from inflammation and a cooling sensation that can immediately help mask muscle discomfort. Fellow ingredient allantoin has a similar effect.

Best for: People experiencing cramps (including period cramps) and those struggling with pain from tight muscles.

What We Love:

In order to activate your muscles while working out, your brain signals a release of calcium that causes your muscle fiber to contract. Magnesium, the key ingredient in this spray, "serves as the 'Yin' to calcium's 'Yang,'” Dr. Erika Locke, MD, previously described to Shape, explaining that this element can manage soreness by encouraging your muscles to release tension. “This works like magic,” one Amazon shopper said of this spray, adding that it “instantly” relieves their joint pain. Another reviewer who suffers from leg pain due to working “long hours” as an ER nurse agreed that they’ve found it to be “the most helpful” product for managing severe cramps.

Keep in Mind:

Some shoppers report that the spray pump at the top of the bottle is difficult to operate, and requires a few compressions to extract enough product.

Splurge: Alo Yoga Magnesium Reset Spray

Alo

Buy It: $48; aloyoga.com

Key Features:



Main Ingredient: As the name suggests, this formula also relaxes muscle tension using magnesium. However, it also includes arnica, an ingredient that is ultra-effective at increasing blood circulation to muscles, relieving inflammation and pain while speeding up recovery.

Other ingredients: Valerian root has been linked to muscle pain suppression, and is often used to ease discomfort from period pain. Similarly, skullcap is believed to relieve inflammation as well as oxidative stress on body tissue.

Best for: People who work out on a regular basis or stand for prolonged periods of time.

What We Love:

IMO, luxurious packaging is one of life’s simple pleasures, and this sleek glass bottle checks all the boxes. However, it’s what’s inside that actually counts. This formula is packed with tried-and-true ingredients for pain relief, most notably is the powerful anti-inflammatory arnica, and 45 milligrams of magnesium in every three pumps. Reviewers say it lives up to its promises. “I can’t say enough about this awesome must-have,” wrote one registered nurse who applies the formula to their back, neck, and shoulders to “soothe fatigue, soreness and tension.” Another fan who spends “hours on [their] feet” as a makeup artist noted that it “alleviates muscle pain” in their back, hands, and arms, which has allowed them to “sleep deeper” through the night.

Keep in Mind:

So many shoppers love the way this product smells, but people with sensitive skin should keep an eye out for redness or irritation after applying it for the first time.

In Conclusion:

Both formulas are magnesium-based, an ingredient that, along with a myriad of other benefits, is effective for reducing pain and tension in the body. Alo Yoga’s $48 formula has a few additional soreness-relieving properties, mostly due to the addition of arnica, an anti-inflammatory herb that’s been proven to effectively treat joint pain and arthritis. However, at $30 less, the $18 Theraworx spray still has more than 5,000 perfect Amazon ratings, and hundreds of users who rely on it for comfort, making it a worthwhile choice for anyone regularly experiencing intense muscle aches.