The Activewear Brand Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Wear Has a Hidden Section of Comfy Workout Underwear

Any leggings-wearer knows how hard it is to find comfortable and undetectable underwear that won’t show lines through the fabric and that can also withstand a workout. These days, leggings are embraced as an everyday outfit staple and not just as a pair of stretchy bottoms to wear with your gym ensemble, making the mission of finding quality underwear essential. If you are heading to a workout class, the underwear you choose should stay put and not bunch up or roll down while you’re getting your sweat on.

Popular celebrity-worn activewear brand Alo Yoga is home to a slew of athleisure clothing styles like leggings, sports bras, tops, and loungewear, worn by Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez, but you may not have realized that the brand sells underwear, too. And not just any underwear, but options that’ll be comfortable during workouts and for everyday lounging.

We found four workout-ready options in Alo Yoga’s hidden underwear section that are worth snagging before your next gym session.

Alo Yoga Underwear Styles for Leggings

Alo Yoga’s Airbrush Invisible Cheeky underwear is made from a similar, soft, and lightweight fabric that’s also used in the brand’s popular Airlift Leggings. The fabric is odor-resistant, so no matter how much you sweat, you can worry less about unwanted scents lingering during your workout. One shopper mentioned that they’re “super soft” as well as “undetectable under leggings” and don’t “bunch up.” Although the brand describes the style as cheeky, they resemble more of a thong silhouette. Another person who noted that they are a fitness instructor added, “These are my go-to undies. They hold their shape after a good sweat session, and they sit smoothly on the skin.”

Buy It: Alo Yoga Airbrush Invisible Cheeky Underwear, $18

Made from the same lightweight airbrush fabric, the Airbrush Invisible Thong and the Invisible String Thong are both odor-resistant and machine-washable. The Invisible Thong is available in sizes 00 to 18 and nine colors, including a handful of neutrals like black, sand, and cinnamon brown, along with brighter hues like cherry and candy pink. One person said the thong is “great to work out in” and noted that the fabric is “quick to dry after.” Another reviewer said, “I felt like I wasn’t even wearing any undies.”

Buy It: Alo Yoga Airbrush Invisible Thong, $28

The Invisible String Thong features less fabric on the backend and is available in the same size and color range as the Invisible Thong. One person mentioned that it’s suitable for wearing “under any light-colored leggings” since they’re practically undetectable.

Buy It: Alo Yoga Invisible String Thong, $18

If you want to branch out from Alo’s airbrush fabric and try something a smidge different, the Airmesh Venus Thong features a breathable micro-mesh that consists of a nylon and spandex blend for optimal stretch. Its barely-there waistband is a game-changer for those who worry about thicker waistbands rolling down during a workout. One shopper shared that they “stayed in place all day, and the ultra-thin straps on the sides don’t roll or move.”

Buy It: Alo Yoga Airmesh Venus Thong, $28

For more underwear styles with a barely-there feel, head over to Alo Yoga to expand your workout wardrobe.

