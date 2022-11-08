Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Rarely Go On Sale — but They’re 40% Off Right Now

Just like jeans that always make your butt look great, quality leggings that never slip down can be hard to find. For those who find themselves reaching for running tights twice as often as regular pants (myself included), there’s always one pair that gets worn more than any other.

For Jennifer Garner, those go-to leggings are the buttery-soft, slip-proof Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings. Designed to keep wearers comfy during tough gym sessions, these tights are ideal for lounging, running errands, and of course, working out. Consequently, the actress has been wearing them for years. The brand’s sleek ‘Vapor’ fabric, which has also won fans among Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Vanessa Hudgens, is incredibly sweat-resistant, breathable, and compressive. Some reviewers even say that the contouring material gives their butt a noticeable lift. Plus, like all of Alo Yoga’s celebrity-loved leggings, its four-way stretch allows for easy movement through energetic cardio and bendy vinyasa poses. (BTW: Oprah just picked her favorite leggings of 2022 — and shoppers say they’re ‘buttery smooth’.)

Of course, Hollywood isn’t alone in its preference of these leggings. In fact, multiple shoppers call them “perfect.” One reviewer called them “absolutely gorgeous,” recommending their pair for yoga and everyday wear. Another fan called them “super soft and incredibly comfortable,” and raved that “everyone needs a pair.” A third noted that they provide the “perfect amount of support and compression,” and are completely “squat-proof.” (Pssst: Jennifer Garner showed off her latest comfy sneaker pick, and shoppers with knee pain approve.)

TBH, these leggings rarely go on sale. However, thanks to a pre-holiday miracle, they’re currently more than 40 percent off in multiple colors and patterns, including Jennifer Garner’s favorite black camouflage print. Shop these silky tights right away before they sell out.

