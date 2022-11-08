Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Rarely Go On Sale — but They’re 40% Off Right Now

Shop the silky-smooth tights shoppers dub “perfect.”

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving Shape headshot
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner Approved Leggings
Getty Images / Alo.

Just like jeans that always make your butt look great, quality leggings that never slip down can be hard to find. For those who find themselves reaching for running tights twice as often as regular pants (myself included), there’s always one pair that gets worn more than any other. 

For Jennifer Garner, those go-to leggings are the buttery-soft, slip-proof Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings. Designed to keep wearers comfy during tough gym sessions, these tights are ideal for lounging, running errands, and of course, working out. Consequently, the actress has been wearing them for years. The brand’s sleek ‘Vapor’ fabric, which has also won fans among Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Vanessa Hudgens, is incredibly sweat-resistant, breathable, and compressive. Some reviewers even say that the contouring material gives their butt a noticeable lift. Plus, like all of Alo Yoga’s celebrity-loved leggings,  its four-way stretch allows for easy movement through energetic cardio and bendy vinyasa poses. (BTW: Oprah just picked her favorite leggings of 2022 — and shoppers say they’re ‘buttery smooth’.)

alo yoga sale
Alo Yoga

Buy It: Alo Yoga High-Waist Camo Vapor Fit Leggings, $76 (was $128), aloyoga.com

Of course, Hollywood isn’t alone in its preference of these leggings. In fact, multiple shoppers call them “perfect.” One reviewer called them “absolutely gorgeous,” recommending  their pair for yoga and everyday wear. Another fan called them “super soft and incredibly comfortable,” and raved that “everyone needs a pair.” A third noted that they provide the “perfect amount of support and compression,” and are completely “squat-proof.” (Pssst: Jennifer Garner showed off her latest comfy sneaker pick, and shoppers with knee pain approve.)

TBH, these leggings rarely go on sale. However, thanks to a pre-holiday miracle, they’re currently more than 40 percent off in multiple colors and patterns, including Jennifer Garner’s favorite black camouflage print. Shop these silky tights right away before they sell out. 

VAPOR HIGH-WAIST GRADIENT DUSK LEGGING

Alo Yoga

Buy It: Vapor High-Waist Gradient Dusk Leggings, $76 (was $128), aloyoga.com

HIGH-WAIST SOLID VAPOR LEGGING

Alo Yoga

Buy It: High-Waist Solid Vapor Leggings, $76 (was $128), aloyoga.com

VAPOR HIGH-WAIST GRAFFITI TIE DYE LEGGING

Alo Yoga

Buy It: Vapor High-Waist Graffiti Tie-Dye Leggings, $76 (was $128), aloyoga.com

