My Favorite Perfectly Cushioned Yoga Mat Improves Shoppers’ ‘Form and Strength’ — and It’s 40% Off

I took my first yoga class in 2010, but I didn’t find a mat I loved until three years ago. Back when I started practicing, I was in my mid-20s and even then, there were certain poses my bony knees couldn’t handle. Instructors always cue modifications for people like me — doubling over your mat or having a towel nearby for extra cushioning, but those options disrupted my flow. I’ve tried at least a dozen mats, including studio-recommended brands, and never felt relief until one teacher told me about the Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, which is currently on sale for up to 41 percent off.

Buy It: Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, $76, was $128, aloyoga.com

After unsuccessfully trying so many mats, I was eager to test out the Warrior, which I had seen up-close before purchasing. At the time, I was practicing four to six times a week and contemplating teacher training, so I needed something that made me feel comfortable and confident. Former mats that I used made my joints uncomfortable in certain poses and caused my hands to slip, especially in downward dog.

When the mat arrived, it was ready to use right out of the box. Some mats are slippery at first, requiring a sea salt scrub that sits on the mat for 24 hours to break it in.

From the first use, I couldn’t believe that my joint discomfort and slipping issues were finally solved for good. There’s a stickiness to the mat that creates a strong grip, but not to the point where it hinders an easy transition from one asana to the next. In terms of cushion, the mat is 5 millimeters thick (compared to more common 4 millimeter mats), which has relieved any pain during poses that require some pressure on my knees and elbows. With the thickness and rubber bottom, the mat weighs 8 pounds, so you probably don’t want to lug this one with you on a hike. The top of the mat is 100 percent polyurethane leather, and the quality is evident. A couple of inches longer and wider than a standard mat, the Alo Yoga Warrior Mat measures 6.2 inches by 2.2 inches.

I’ve used the mat in regular and heated yoga classes, and its benefits were consistent in both. The moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties help to keep the mat in tip-top shape during and after class. To clean it, I use a microfiber cloth and avoid spraying any solution directly on the mat to keep the quality intact.

Turns out, I’m not alone in my praise of the Alo Yoga Warrior Mat. One 75-year-old shopper called it the “best yoga mat” in the “history of yoga,” adding that it has helped “improve” their “form and strength.” Another said the grip is “phenomenal” and the size is “perfect.”

