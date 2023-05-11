My Favorite Perfectly Cushioned Yoga Mat Improves Shoppers’ ‘Form and Strength’ — and It’s 40% Off

Fans call the grippy Alo mat the "best in the history of yoga."

By
Erinne Magee
Erinne Magee
Erinne Magee
Erinne Magee is lifestyle writer with 10 years experience.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

My Go-to Yoga Mat Is Perfectly Cushioned to Support My Joints and Has the Best Grip â and It's Up to 41% Off
Courtesy of Alo.

I took my first yoga class in 2010, but I didn’t find a mat I loved until three years ago. Back when I started practicing, I was in my mid-20s and even then, there were certain poses my bony knees couldn’t handle. Instructors always cue modifications for people like me — doubling over your mat or having a towel nearby for extra cushioning, but those options disrupted my flow. I’ve tried at least a dozen mats, including studio-recommended brands, and never felt relief until one teacher told me about the Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, which is currently on sale for up to 41 percent off.

WARRIOR MAT

Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, $76, was $128, aloyoga.com

After unsuccessfully trying so many mats, I was eager to test out the Warrior, which I had seen up-close before purchasing. At the time, I was practicing four to six times a week and contemplating teacher training, so I needed something that made me feel comfortable and confident. Former mats that I used made my joints uncomfortable in certain poses and caused my hands to slip, especially in downward dog.

When the mat arrived, it was ready to use right out of the box. Some mats are slippery at first, requiring a sea salt scrub that sits on the mat for 24 hours to break it in.

From the first use, I couldn’t believe that my joint discomfort and slipping issues were finally solved for good. There’s a stickiness to the mat that creates a strong grip, but not to the point where it hinders an easy transition from one asana to the next. In terms of cushion, the mat is 5 millimeters thick (compared to more common 4 millimeter mats), which has relieved any pain during poses that require some pressure on my knees and elbows. With the thickness and rubber bottom, the mat weighs 8 pounds, so you probably don’t want to lug this one with you on a hike. The top of the mat is 100 percent polyurethane leather, and the quality is evident. A couple of inches longer and wider than a standard mat, the Alo Yoga Warrior Mat measures 6.2 inches by 2.2 inches.

I’ve used the mat in regular and heated yoga classes, and its benefits were consistent in both. The moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties help to keep the mat in tip-top shape during and after class. To clean it, I use a microfiber cloth and avoid spraying any solution directly on the mat to keep the quality intact. 

Turns out, I’m not alone in my praise of the Alo Yoga Warrior Mat. One 75-year-old shopper called it the “best yoga mat” in the “history of yoga,” adding that it has helped “improve” their “form and strength.” Another said the grip is “phenomenal” and the size is “perfect.”

Keep scrolling to see even more colors of the Alo Yoga Warrior Mat that are on sale for up to 41 percent off. 

WARRIOR MAT

Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, $102, was $128, aloyoga.com

TIE DYE WARRIOR MAT

Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, $97, was $128, aloyoga.com

TIE DYE WARRIOR MAT

Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, $97, was $128, aloyoga.com

TIE DYE WARRIOR MAT

Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, $97, was $128, aloyoga.com

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

TK Wedding Guest Shoes Under $50 That Shoppers Swear Are Comfy Enough to Stand in for Hours
10 Wedding Guest Shoes Under $65 That Are Comfortable Enough to Stand, Walk, and Dance In for Hours
Hanes Zip Up Hoodie
Nurses Say This $15 Zip-Up Hoodie Is Perfect for Staying Comfy During Chilly Shifts
Nurses Call This Joint Pain Relief Cream 'a Life Saver' for 'Long Hours of Standing'
Nurses Say This Pain Relief Cream Eliminates ‘Years’ of Foot and Joint Aches ‘In a Few Days’
Related Articles
Save Vs Splurge Orthotics
Nurses Rely On Both These $15 and $41 Inserts for 12-Hour Shifts, But Which Is Best for Back and Knee Pain?
Fitness Awards Best Workout Gear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Workout Gear
5 Amazon Deals
I'm a Fitness Writer, and These Are the 5 Amazon Deals I'm Shopping This Weekend for Up to 70% Off
Amazon Fitness Deals
The 10 Best Amazon Activewear Deals to Buy for Up to 60% Off This Weekend, According to a Shopping Editor
Best Pilates Mats
The Best Pilates Mats You Can Buy (And No, They're Not the Same As Yoga Mats)
bestselling yoga mat on Amazon
Amazon Customers Love This Extra Thick Yoga Mat for Added Cushion
Best Running Clothes for Marathons, According to a Fitness Editor
Here’s Everything a Shape Editor Wore to Run Her Fourth Marathon, Tested and Reviewed
Best Places to Buy Workout Clothes
The 17 Best Places to Buy Workout Clothes for Women, Tested and Reviewed
Yoga For Bigger Bodies
The 6 Best Yoga Poses for Bigger Bodies
best hot yoga mat: woman in a yoga class doing a one-legged downward dog pose
The Best Hot Yoga Mat Options for Your Sweatiest Flows
Flexibility Exercises
How to Improve Your Flexibility with Stretching Exercises
Static Sneaker Awards
The Shape 2023 Sneaker Awards
Woman practicing Hatha
Everything You Need to Know About Hatha Yoga
Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
The Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
Best House Shoes and Slippers
The Best Slippers and House Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Cushioned Running Shoes
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023, According to Podiatrist Guidelines