The Comfy Long-Sleeve Shirt Aly Raisman and I Both Swear By Is Just $24 Right Now

At 40 percent off, it’s the perfect winter essential.

Published on December 30, 2022

What do a six-time Olympic gold medalist and a shopping editor have in common? None other than a love for comfy basics, and Aly Raisman and I have both found our new favorite pick: Aerie’s Road Trip Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt.

The Aerie top will typically cost you $40, but right now, the brand is offering the coveted style at a 40 percent discount. Ringing in at just $24, the vertically ribbed shirt has a comfy cotton material with a henley neckline and a button-up detail at the front. But Raisman, a 6-year Aerie ambassador and the third-most decorated American gymnast, told Shape that she’s hooked on the shirt because she loves being “really cozy.” 

Aerie Road Trip Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt

Aerie

Buy It: Aerie Road Tripe Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt, $24, was $40, ae.com

The Aerie long-sleeve also fits Raisman’s desire for “very simple” routines, as it pairs effortlessly well with jeans, serves as a base layer, and can be worn for “relaxing and reading on the couch.” If you recall, Raisman and I both own this top, and I’ve relied on its comfort and versatility for a 6-hour plane ride, an all-day holiday gathering, and mornings spent lounging around the house. So trust Raisman and I’s input that this wear-anywhere T-shirt will meet your style needs. 

The Road Trip Long Sleeve comes in 11 different colors, though the smoked gray option is currently out of stock. If you’re stuck on which choice to go with, Raisman said she’s currently  “gravitating towards neutral, simple colors,” and has named heather frost and soft oat as her favorite colorways of the top. Like Raisman, I own the shirt in soft oat, and it’s the perfect muted shade I never have to think twice about because it goes with virtually anything. But given the 40 percent off deal, do yourself a favor and snag the long-sleeve T in a few colors, like many shoppers already have. 

The now-$24 Road Trip henley isn’t Raisman’s only Aerie  staple. She wears the brand so often that her friends don’t even ask where her clothes are from; “they just know [she’s] in Aerie.” This gave me all the inspo I needed to shop my favorite top in additional colors, plus more Aerie sale picks to keep me comfortable through the rest of winter.

