The 10 Best Amazon Activewear Deals to Buy for Up to 60% Off This Weekend, According to a Shopping Editor

Something about the beginning of spring always shakes me out of my workout rut. Warmer weather makes me excited to get outside for a walk or run, but the later sunsets are what really provide the pep I need to stop dreading my after-work gym sessions. This, a couple sprouting flowers, and a boost of vitamin D make me psyched to retire my puffer coat and thermal leggings for breezy shorts and waterproof trail shoes — both of which I’m desperately in need of.

Luckily, Amazon has so many incredible activewear deals right now, including sneakers from New Balance and Saucony for under $70 and clothes from Alo Yoga and Adidas for up to 60 percent off. Shop the 10 deals below to save on your new seasonal go-tos:

The Best Amazon Deals This Weekend, According to a Shopping Editor:

If you’re still wearing those workout shoes you bought to kickstart your New Year’s resolution, chances are it’s time for an update. Runners and walkers should check out the New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneakers, which are currently on sale for up to 70 percent off. Of the 17,000 five star ratings, dozens of reviews call this pair “super comfortable” and supportive for your knees and feet.

Amazon

Buy It: New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker, from $27 (was $85), amazon.com

For those lucky enough to live close to nature, the 50-percent-off Saucony Peregrine 12 Trail Running Shoes, in the words of one reviewer, “offer support in just the right places.” However, if you're more of a workout class or strength exercise person, the 60-percent-off Ryka Vivid RZX cross training shoes will give you the stability and shock absorption you need to maintain good form while you hit your goals.

The same goes for your favorite workout bra: Although it may have served you for years, constant stretching has likely made it less supportive over time, putting more pressure on your delicate breast ligaments. To stop boob-bounce and keep your girls perky, try a standard compression bra like the now-$13 Puma Seamless Sports Bra. For even more support during high-intensity exercises like running and HIIT, go for an ultra-supportive option like the 60-percent-off Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra. Anyone looking for more coverage than just a bra might also want to add this three-pack of breathable, racerback tops to their cart while it’s $31 off.

Amazon

Buy It: Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra, from $19 (was $48), amazon.com

Now that you’ve revamped your lineup of absolute essentials, it’s time to think about other garments that will get you ready for rising temperatures. This now-$11 belt bag, for instance, holds your keys, phone, snacks, and anything else you need to walk, jog, or hike further. Moisture-wicking leggings like the Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Leggings and Adidas Linear Leggings (both about 40 percent off) will keep even the sweatiest of the sweaty cool and stain-free. However, if you’re like me and can’t stand skin-tight material in the heat, the now-$10 Adidas Pacer 3-Stripe Shorts are the perfect alternative. Shop all of these must-have workout picks while they’re still marked down.

Amazon

Buy It: Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Leggins, from $75 (was $128), amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It: Ryka Vivid RZX Sneaker, from $35 (was $90), amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It: Puma Seamless Sports Bra, from $13 (was $28), amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It: Matsuba Belt Bag, from $11 (was $23), amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It: Saucony Peregrine 12 Trail Running Shoe, from $65 (was $130), amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It: Ododos Tank Tops 3-Pack, $29 (was $60), amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It: Adidas Linear Leggings, from $17 (was $40), amazon.com

