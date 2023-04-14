Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes The 10 Best Amazon Activewear Deals to Buy for Up to 60% Off This Weekend, According to a Shopping Editor Browse our favorite deals from Adidas, Alo Yoga, and New Balance starting at $10. By Chloe Irving Published on April 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Amazon. Something about the beginning of spring always shakes me out of my workout rut. Warmer weather makes me excited to get outside for a walk or run, but the later sunsets are what really provide the pep I need to stop dreading my after-work gym sessions. This, a couple sprouting flowers, and a boost of vitamin D make me psyched to retire my puffer coat and thermal leggings for breezy shorts and waterproof trail shoes — both of which I’m desperately in need of. Luckily, Amazon has so many incredible activewear deals right now, including sneakers from New Balance and Saucony for under $70 and clothes from Alo Yoga and Adidas for up to 60 percent off. Shop the 10 deals below to save on your new seasonal go-tos: The Best Amazon Deals This Weekend, According to a Shopping Editor: New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker, from $27 (was $85), amazon.com Adidas Linear Leggings, from $17 (was $40), amazon.com Puma Seamless Sports Bra, from $13 (was $28), amazon.com Ryka Vivid RZX Sneaker, from $35 (was $90), amazon.com Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Leggings, from $75 (was $128), amazon.com Adidas Pacer 3-Stripes Shorts, from $10 (was $25), amazon.com Saucony Peregrine 12 Trail Running Shoe, from $65 (was $130), amazon.com Matsuba Belt Bag, from $11 (was $23), amazon.com Ododos Tank Tops 3-Pack, $29 (was $60), amazon.com Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra, from $19 (was $48), amazon.com If you’re still wearing those workout shoes you bought to kickstart your New Year’s resolution, chances are it’s time for an update. Runners and walkers should check out the New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneakers, which are currently on sale for up to 70 percent off. Of the 17,000 five star ratings, dozens of reviews call this pair “super comfortable” and supportive for your knees and feet. Amazon Buy It: New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker, from $27 (was $85), amazon.com For those lucky enough to live close to nature, the 50-percent-off Saucony Peregrine 12 Trail Running Shoes, in the words of one reviewer, “offer support in just the right places.” However, if you're more of a workout class or strength exercise person, the 60-percent-off Ryka Vivid RZX cross training shoes will give you the stability and shock absorption you need to maintain good form while you hit your goals. The same goes for your favorite workout bra: Although it may have served you for years, constant stretching has likely made it less supportive over time, putting more pressure on your delicate breast ligaments. To stop boob-bounce and keep your girls perky, try a standard compression bra like the now-$13 Puma Seamless Sports Bra. For even more support during high-intensity exercises like running and HIIT, go for an ultra-supportive option like the 60-percent-off Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra. Anyone looking for more coverage than just a bra might also want to add this three-pack of breathable, racerback tops to their cart while it’s $31 off. Amazon Buy It: Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra, from $19 (was $48), amazon.com Now that you’ve revamped your lineup of absolute essentials, it’s time to think about other garments that will get you ready for rising temperatures. This now-$11 belt bag, for instance, holds your keys, phone, snacks, and anything else you need to walk, jog, or hike further. Moisture-wicking leggings like the Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Leggings and Adidas Linear Leggings (both about 40 percent off) will keep even the sweatiest of the sweaty cool and stain-free. However, if you’re like me and can’t stand skin-tight material in the heat, the now-$10 Adidas Pacer 3-Stripe Shorts are the perfect alternative. Shop all of these must-have workout picks while they’re still marked down. Amazon Buy It: Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Leggins, from $75 (was $128), amazon.com Amazon Buy It: Ryka Vivid RZX Sneaker, from $35 (was $90), amazon.com Amazon Buy It: Puma Seamless Sports Bra, from $13 (was $28), amazon.com Amazon Buy It: Matsuba Belt Bag, from $11 (was $23), amazon.com Amazon Buy It: Saucony Peregrine 12 Trail Running Shoe, from $65 (was $130), amazon.com Amazon Buy It: Ododos Tank Tops 3-Pack, $29 (was $60), amazon.com Amazon Buy It: Adidas Linear Leggings, from $17 (was $40), amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit