Shoppers Rave About These $188 and $30 Shaping Swimsuits for a Flattering Fit, but Which Is Best?

One was a highly anticipated launch from an Oprah-worn brand, while the other is an Amazon favorite.

By Chloe Irving
Published on May 13, 2023

Save Vs. Splurge: Oprah's Go-To Clothing Brand Just Launched a Super Flattering Swimsuit for $188, but Shoppers Rave about This $30 Amazon Alternative
Spanx / CUPSHE.

Hot temperatures hit faster than I could install my AC unit, and now all I want is to grab my flip flops and head to the pool. The only issue is that after years without an update, my go-to swimsuit is in bad shape (literally, it’s stretched to three times its original size.)  While shopping for a new one, I always stick to the same criteria: neutral colors, a one-piece design that isn’t frumpy, and of course, enough comfort to hang out in for hours. While these requirements might seem simple, finding the above in a suit that’s also flattering can quickly devolve into a hopeless pursuit.

To save you the time and aggravation of sifting through hundreds of options yielded by Googling “swimsuit,” I’ve uncovered options that shoppers seem to universally adore. The first, the $188 Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece, comes from Spanx, a brand that’s evolved from selling just shapewear to creating form-accentuating fashion worn on repeat by Oprah and Jennifer Garner. The other, the $30 Cupshe One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit has nearly 17,000 perfect Amazon ratings and rave reviews from repeat buyers. Deciding whether to save or splurge on this summer staple can be tricky, which is why I’ve detailed a side-by-side comparison below:

Save: Cupshe One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Save

Amazon

Buy It: $30, amazon.com

Key Features:

Main Specs: This one piece gently hugs your body without squeezing you in, and provides flattering cinching and ruching in the mid section to keep you feeling confident and comfortable. 

Other Features: A deep V-neck keeps this look fun without compromising on security, thanks to adjustable straps and removable cups.

Best for: All day wear at the beach, pool, or lake.

What We Love:

A $30 swimsuit that’s high quality compliments a range of body types is hard to find, but so many shoppers call this one “extremely flattering.” One shopper who felt self-conscious following a C-section said this suit helped them to “feel stylish postpartum,” and recommended it to anyone looking for a “ stylish, comfortable, and well-made” design. Another reviewer who long struggled to find swimwear felt confident in dubbed the one piece “perfect,” and added that it shows off their curves. 

Keep in Mind:

With sizes that only go up to XL (typically understood to be around a size 16), this garment is not the most size inclusive. Additionally, some reviewers with long torsos found the length to be too short. 

Splurge: Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece

Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece Splurge

Spanx

Buy It: $188, spanx.com

Key Features:

Main Specs: Layers of soft fabric compress your core and underarms, lightly pushing up your cleavage in order to accentuate your curves. 

Other Features: Carefully placed bust darts further cinch the material to your shape. Meanwhile, coverage over the rear shows a little booty without being too revealing. 

Best for: Those looking for a boost of confidence from a body-contouring design. 

What We Love:

The same geniuses behind the famous Booty Boost Leggings have created yet another incredibly flattering design in this latest launch. The Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece offers all the sculpting security of the brand’s famous shapewear in a garment that’s waterproof and comfortable enough for a full day at the beach. Better still, it’s available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. 

Keep in Mind:

While some people are fine with a little compression — and others even prefer it — some wearers may not be a fan of the snug fit this swimwear offers. 

In Conclusion:

I love Spanx clothing, and while admittedly biased, I believe the Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece will sell out quickly and become a go-to for hundreds of shoppers thanks to its unique shaping features. However, $188 is quite pricey for a single piece. The $30 Cupshe One Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit may not have the same contouring abilities, but it’s an ultra-flattering alternative that will make you feel great for a fraction of the price. 

