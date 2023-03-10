Amazon Is Chock-Full of Under-$50 Activewear Pieces for Every Possible Workout

I’ll admit I’ve been in a bit of a workout rut lately, stemming from the fact that my workout wardrobe is looking, well, sad. And when it comes to a great workout, what you’re wearing matters (almost) as much as the effort you’re putting into your session. (Right?)

With spring underway, there’s no better time for a workout routine refresh. Luckily, Amazon has a host of stylish yet functional activewear essentials that all, impressively, ring in under $50. From circuit training to hitting the pavement for a run to doing a little downward dog (my preferred workout of choice), these styles will help you stretch, flex, and get your sweat on. Below, I’ve rounded up 10 affordable shopper-loved styles making me so excited, I actually can’t wait to hit the gym:

When I think of my workout wardrobe, it all starts with the right sports bra. I pretty much want to put one on and I forget I’m wearing it. Since my chest size is 38DD, I definitely need a bra with maximum support, no matter how much jumping, bouncing, or running I might be doing. I love the molded cups, racerback design, and subtle compression of the Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra. Since I tend to work up a sweat at the gym, I like that this sports bra also features the brand’s Double Dry technology to wick moisture away from the body. Multiple larger-chested Amazon shoppers said it has “full coverage on all sides” and “provides perfect support when working out.”

When it comes to moving, grooving, and otherwise working out (think everything from power walking to running), a good pair of sneakers is key. The New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneakers definitely deliver on that front. With supportive memory foam insoles and lightweight cushioning, this style is designed to move with you. The unique slip-on, bootie-like silhouette comes in over 25 colors, so you’ll be sure to find one (or two, or three) that complete your head-to-toe workout look. Reviewers said they’re “super comfortable,” “very lightweight,” and that they have “good support;” one customer even raved they made her feel like she was “walking on clouds.”

I love, love, love leggings. I basically live in them day and night and wear them everywhere, including my workouts — so I need them to provide me with the utmost in comfort. The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets are definitely making their way into my leggings drawer, thanks to the fitted silhouette with a wide, subtly compressive waistband, moisture-wicking four-way stretch, and three different pockets to conveniently and covertly stash all my essentials. The wide range of sizing (XS to 3XL) and myriad hues — almost 40, including everything from a black-and-gray camo to bright purple — mean I can add a ton of new styles to my wardrobe. I’m definitely looking forward to wearing them during my next yoga class. Plus, they have a whopping 37,000 five-stars; shoppers said they’re “beyond comfortable,” “super stretchy” and “squat-proof.”

