Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, but You Can Already Shop Beauty and Fitness Deals for Up to 80% Off

I write about shopping for a living, so when I say I’m beyond psyched for the return of Amazon Prime Day on July 11, take that for face value. My fellow varsity bargain seekers need no explanation of this massive event, but to the newly initiated, here’s the scoop: For two consecutive days each summer, Amazon offers massive discounts on top brands that rival (and in some cases, eclipse) those of Black Friday. To shop the sale, you have to be a Prime Member, but don’t fret if you don’t have a Prime membership yet: You can sign up for a free, 30-day trial just in time for the shopping extravaganza. Better yet, these deals start popping up weeks before the event even begins for both Prime and non-Prime shoppers.

Below are 10 sales from Adidas, Dermalogica, and Fitbit that I’m adding to my cart ASAP:



Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

As an avid runner, walker, and gym-goer, the central obstacle in my life is how expensive workout shoes are. As much as I’d love to replace my latest worn-out pair with the least expensive option, my chronically achy knees and feet force me to invest in high-quality, often pricey pairs. Luckily, these best-selling Adidas running shoes are 40 percent off right now, and shoppers swear by their comfort: “These were comfortable from day one,” wrote one reviewer who noted that they kept their sensitive joints and back supported “for miles.”

Buy It: $45 (was $75), amazon.com

Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence

Amazon

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski dubbed this serum a “delicious” antidote to her quarantine skin “freak out,” and I have to agree. This K-beauty must-have consistently makes my oily, acne-scarred, dull skin look clear and naturally glowy thanks to snail mucin, an ingredient known to lock in moisture, promote collagen production, and fade pigmentation. It’s the closest product I have to a skin cure-all and not nearly as slimy as it sounds, I promise! The best part? You can grab it for half off before Prime Day.

Buy It: $13 (was $25), amazon.com

Sweaty Betty Power Workout Leggings

Amazon

Sweaty Betty is a celebrity-favorite activewear brand worn by Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, and Reese Witherspoon. The London-based line is known for its incredibly cute designs and ultra-soft fabric, and these leggings are no exception. These tights are sleek, quick-drying, and even give your bum a flattering lift. The compression waistband “smooths out the area, but doesn’t feel overly tight” and “magically stays in place” wrote one marathon runner who dubbed the Power Workout pair as “the best leggings [they] own.”

Buy It: $70 (was $100), amazon.com

Buxano Adjustable Dumbbells

Amazon

IMO, this best-selling adjustable dumbbell is the most dynamic and cost-saving piece of equipment you can add to your home gym. Five settings move the dumbbell’s weight between five and 25 pounds, allowing you to do thousands of strength exercises with the appropriate resistance using just one tool. Plus, you can add more weight to your routines as you get stronger without needing to buy more gear. The dumbbells “will take your home workouts to the next level,” raved one fan who added that they’ve “gotten much stronger in only a couple weeks.”

Buy It: $120 (was $200), amazon.com

Fitbit Charge 5

Amazon

It seems like everyone from Reese Witherspoon to my grandma wears a Fitbit, but to be fair, the device offers some serious health benefits. “A fitness tracker keeps you accountable by reminding you of things [such as] how many steps you have left to hit your goal for the day and allows you to celebrate your small wins every day to keep you feeling encouraged,” fitness coach Noelle McKenzie previously told Shape. In addition to your steps and mileage, this particular design tracks your sleep, heart rate, ECG and even stress levels; snag it for 30 percent off while you can.

Buy It: $105 (was $150), amazon.com

Nioxin System 3 Hair Thinning Kit

Amazon

After losing much of her mane after a bout of COVID-19, actress Alyssa Milano noted that this Nioxin kit was one product that “helped tremendously” with regrowth. Super ingredients like salicylic acid, peppermint oil, and citric acid cleans and exfoliate the scalp of dandruff, sebum, and buildup that inhibit follicle growth. Meanwhile, green tea-derived caffeine increases blood circulation to the scalp, speeding up the flow of nutrients to promote faster growth. Plus, this particular formulation is color safe, meaning it won’t strip the die from or alter color-treated locks.

Buy It: $55 (was $75), amazon.com

SereneLife Folding Treadmill

Amazon

If, like me, you live in a small apartment, you may think that owning an at-home treadmill is an unattainable luxury. However, this SereneLife machine is just over four feet long, weighs 60 pounds, and reaches speeds of six miles an hour, making it easy to get in a walk or jog on a WFH lunch break. The handles can be folded down for easy storage or removed entirely to be placed under a desk to get steps in while you work. It’s “so easy to set up, very compact, very easy to use,” wrote one shopper who used theirs “every single day for years.”

Buy It: $310 (was $470), amazon.com

EleVen by Venus Williams Iconic Sports Bra

Amazon

Venus Williams launched her clothing brand in 2007, and in my expert opinion, it’s the best celebrity-founded activewear line out there. This sports bra, for instance, is stretchy and luxuriously soft, but still compressive enough to support your breasts during high-impact activities like running, HIIT, and Zumba. The longline silhouette pairs perfectly with a high-waisted legging to provide enough coverage, and remains slip-proof throughout your workout.

Buy It: $11 (was $58), amazon.com

New Balance Women’s FuelCell 100 V1 Crosstrainer

Amazon

Cross training sneakers can be a game changer for promoting comfort and preventing injury during strength and cardio workouts, and this New Balance pair is definitely worth the investment. With their shock-absorbant, responsive foam midsole and snug ankle support, these shoes propel you forward while supporting your feet and joints. The kicks feel “incredibly light,” wrote one shopper with plantar fasciitis, adding that they stay comfortable “all day.”

Buy It: from $51 (was $110), amazon.com

Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant

Amazon

As a beauty nerd who struggles with both acne and sensitive skin, Dermalogica is one brand I constantly return to, and\I’m not alone. “I’ve been using this product for almost a month now and my skin looks fresh and youthful,” wrote one shopper who called this exfoliant “gentle yet powerful.” Charcoal absorbs excess oil and diminishes the appearance of pores while niacinamide gently reduces signs of age like hyperpigmentation. Finally, malic acid removes the outer layer of dead cells, brightening your complexion and unclogging your pores. It’s a whopping 70 percent off right now, so grab it for $20 while you can.

Buy It: $20 (was $65), amazon.com

