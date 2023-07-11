I'm Shape's Shopping Expert, and I Found the 20 Best Prime Day Beauty and Fitness Deals Up to 79% Off

Amazon Prime Day, which spans from July 11 to 12, is undoubtedly one the biggest shopping events of the year, and the best time to stock up on things you need (or just want!). For me, Shape’s designated shopping expert, that means scoring all of my favorite beauty and fitness must-haves, and picking out a few new products I’ve desperately wanted to try. With deals from Alo Yoga, Asics, and Keranique already on sale for up to 75 percent off, you can start reaping the benefits ASAP. Below are the top 10 things I’m definitely adding to my cart on Prime Day:

Asics Gel Kayano 28 Running Shoes

Amazon

I have been a loud and proud fan of the Asics Gel Kayano running shoes for years. They’ve gotten me through miles of walking, jogging, and even a half marathon — all huge for someone like me who suffers from chronic knee pain. Their magic comes from shock absorbent cushioning and a heel cradle that stabilizes my foot against overpronation, a problem that otherwise created bunions and put added pressure on my sensitive joints. Even after daily use, my last pair of Kayano 28s lasted several months with no sign of wear. In terms of reducing pain and allowing me to run longer and faster, this pair pays for itself every time.

Keranique Volumizing Hair Growth System

Amazon

Excessive shedding and balding is way more common than most realize, and contrary to popular belief, can affect those of any gender or age. If you’ve noticed patches forming on your scalp or a few too many strands coming out on your hair brush, it might be time to A) see a dermatologist and B) start investing in beauty products that prioritize hair growth. This hair growth set from Keranique, for instance, includes a shampoo, conditioner, scalp serum, and strengthening spray that each contain ingredients known to either strengthen your existing hair or improve your scalp health (keratin, peppermint oil, ginseng, and zinc, just to name a few.)





Raemao X6 Massage Gun

Amazon

A massage might seem like a luxury reserved for spa days, but for those who workout regularly or sit for long periods, loosening your muscles is essential for preventing injury. Nothing relieves my back pain faster than a massage gun after a day at my desk, which is why I was delighted to see this Amazon best-seller on sale for just $45. Fourteen interchangeable massage heads penetrate deep into your sorest areas, targeting even hard-to-satisfy areas like your hips, hands, lower back, and neck. Better still, it has 10 different percussion settings that cater to those who need a gentler touch and those who can’t get enough pressure.

Champion Compression Sports Bra

Amazon

I currently have three of these workout bras in my drawer at the moment and can attest that they’re soft, sweat-proof, and supportive enough for cardio and HIIT workouts (aka, exercises that require zero boob-bounce). The racerback design is super straight forward, securing your breasts with firm compression. However, even without any special features, it remains my most reliable bra. Now that it’s on sale for just $10 (!!!) I might just have to add three more to my collection.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Amazon

This lightweight face oil was formulated to brighten your complexion without irritating your skin, and with soothing ingredients like jojoba oil, turmeric, and rose, it’s suitable for even the most sensitive of faces. Most importantly, stabilized vitamin C works to erase sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and dullness, leaving behind a healthy glow. With wedding season in full swing (ugh), this serum is my newest pick for keeping my skin photo-ready for the dozens of events ahead.

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Amazon

After years of service, my trusty heat styling too met its end, which gives me the perfect excuse to try out the volumizing brush everyone seems to be obsessed with (its 12,000 perfect Amazon ratings speak for themselves). Four heat settings allow users to simultaneously dry and style damp hair, which in turn minimizes damage from heat exposure. My roommate, best friends, sister, cousins, etc. all swear that this brush gives them soft, bouncy hair in a pinch, making it worth the $40 investment.

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Amazon

After a super busy day of walking and standing, my feet swell to a point where almost no shoe fits. Even inside my apartment, the act of standing on a hard floor to make dinner or even brush my feet feels impossible, which is why I turn to these magical recovery slides. The deep heel cup cushions my arch while the wide shape allows my foot to expand without any pain. Most importantly, the thick, cushy soles make every step feel like touching down on a soft mattress. I can practically hear my feet, knees, and back sigh with relief every time I slip them on.

Nyk1 Eyelash Growth Serum

Amazon

As a shopping writer, I can see the practical side of almost every beauty product, but even I struggle to justify splurging on an eyelash growth serum. However, this formula from Nyk1 piqued my interest, partly because it’s 60 percent off, and partly because of its genuinely impressive ingredient list. Biotin strengthens and adds shine to existing hairs while panax ginseng extract increases blood circulation to follicles, encouraging new growth. The serum has nearly 1,000 perfect ratings, and many reviewers note that it’s non-irritating — a must for my sensitive eyes.

Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror

Amazon

As a fitness-obsessed girlie, I dream of having a home gym equipped with everything I need. However, until that day comes, I need to make the most of the little space I have in my New York apartment, which means choosing compact gear with multiple functions. This fitness mirror from Echelon, for instance, would be a total game changer. Although it looks and operates like a normal mirror while turned off, it can transform into an at home workout class with the touch of a button. An Echelon subscription unlocks thousands of instructor-led routines, including strength, HIIT, cardio, yoga, and pilates workouts. And at $600 off, there's no better time to make the purchase.

Beyond Yoga Pearlized High Waisted Leggings

Amazon

Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Miley Cyrus has a pair of Beyond Yoga leggings in their closet. Jennifer Lopez loves the brand so much, she reportedly owns three styles. This design in particular is made from an ultra-soft jersey blend that gently compresses your waist for a slip-proof hold. It’s breathable, stretchy, and while on sale, a total steal.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Leggings

Amazon

Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Halle Berry has a pair of Alo Yoga leggings in their closet. Jennifer Garner has been wearing this pair on repeat for years. The design is made from a buttery-smooth, moisture-resistant fabric that gently compresses your waist for a slip-proof hold. It’s breathable, stretchy, and at nearly 35 percent off; a total steal.



Amazon Prime Day continues through July 12, and with more incredible deals being added every minute, it’s hard to keep up! Below are ten more can’t miss sales on editor-loved products: