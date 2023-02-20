Score Nike, Adidas, and Alo Yoga for Up to 70% Off In Amazon’s Massive Activewear Sale

Presidents’ Day deals start at just $12.

By Chloe Irving
Published on February 20, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Workout Clothes Roundup
Hotexy / CRZ YOGA / OQQ.

While some people love to pack their long weekends with trips and activities, I’m a big fan of using the break to relax and get some shopping done. And Presidents’ Day weekend happens to bring a ton of sales and discounts on my absolute favorite thing to browse for: activewear. Amazon alone is offering thousands of deals on sneakers, leggings, sports bras, and everything else you could need to update your workout wardrobe.

Notable finds include an exciting 49 percent price drop on the viral Aurola Leggings, as well a $40 off discount on Jennifer Garner’s most recent sneaker pick, the Brooks Ghosts 14s. Plus, there are some major bargains on gym girlie-approved workout sets, like this now-$30 best-selling bike short and bra combo. With three whole days and prices starting at just $16, you could have a whole new rotation of gym ’fits by Tuesday. Shop 22 deals ASAP before they sell out.

CRZ YOGA Women's Longline Yoga Bra Adjustable Straps Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Camisole Crop Tank Tops

Amazon

Buy It: CRZ Yoga Longline Bra, $16 (was $22), amazon.com

Shoes:

Whether you’re a runner, lifter, or walker, high-quality workout shoes can be expensive, which is why I always wait for events like Presidents’ Day to score my newest pairs. In addition to these now-30 percent off Jennifer Garner-worn Brooks sneakers, you can also shop reviewer-loved road running shoes like the Under Armour Surge 3s and New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1s for under $50. Be sure to also check out cross training options, like the 45 percent off Reebok Nanoflex Tr sneakers (my favorites for managing knee pain) and trail runners like the 71 percent off Saucony Canyon Tr sneakers

Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Buy It: Brooks Ghost 14 Road Running Shoes, $100 (was $140), amazon.com

ASICS Women's GEL-Excite 8 Running Shoe

Amazon

Buy It: Asics Gel Excite 9 Running Shoes, from $35 (was $75), amazon.com

Workout Clothes:

Let’s be honest, you can never have too much workout apparel. I own dozens of leggings, sports bras, and hoodies, yet I still find myself pulling from the dirty laundry at the end of the week. In addition to being necessary for most workouts, activewear is an everyday option perfect for moving easily and staying comfortable. These now-$13 flared leggings work just as well for a weightlifting sesh as they do for a Zoom meeting, and according to one Amazon reviewer, they’re soft enough to sleep in. Other finds you could easily end up wearing everyday are this best-selling fleece hoodie (a steal at just $30) and this now-$16 Champion sports bra

Hotexy Workout Set for Women 2 Pieces Outfits Seamless Yoga Leggings with Sports Bra Tank Top Gym Sets Matching Sets

Amazon

Buy It: Hotexy Workout Set, from $27 (was $36), amazon.com

ReachMe Womens Oversized Sherpa Pullover Hoodie with Pockets Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt Tie Dye Fluffy Coat

Amazon

Buy It: ReachMe Oversized Pullover Hoodie, from $33 (was $45), amazon.com

TNNZEET Womenâs Black Flare Yoga Pants, Crossover High Waisted Casual Bootcut Leggings

Amazon

Buy It: Tnnzeet Flare Yoga Pants, $13 (was $20), amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lululemon Sale Roundup
Lululemon Leggings, Bras, and Jackets Are Up to 70% Off Right Now
Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
The Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
Fitness Deals Roundup
These 10 Can't-Miss Fitness Deals Are Up to 50% Off Today In Amazon's Second Big Sale of the Year
Under-Armour-Surge-3
Shape Declared These Running Shoes the Best for Flat Feet, and They're Under $30 Right Now
Editors Picks Roundup
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Deals I'm Buying Ahead of Amazon's Prime Sale — Up to 50% Off
a person outdoors, posing in a windbreaker and leggings
Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women
Black-Friday-Editors-Pick
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
Fitness Awards Activewear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Activewear Apparel
Ecomm Shopping Deals Roundup
8 Editor-Approved Deals to Shop During Amazon's Early Access Sale Today — Up to 50% Off
Fitness Awards Workout Shoes
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Workout Shoes
Today Show Picks
As Seen On ‘Today’: Shop 16 Editor-Favorite Winners From The 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards
The-Best-Shoes-for-Strength-Training-GettyImages-1056286622
The 8 Best Shoes for Strength Training of 2023, According to Experts
Models wearing Lululemon Leggings, sports bras, and workout tops
The 21 Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals You Won’t Want to Miss — Starting at Just $19
Sweaty Betty Outfit
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Includes All the Activewear and Shoes You've Been Wanting
shape-sneaker-awards-2021
The 2021 Shape Sneaker Awards Will Help You Pick the Best Pair for Any Workout
sherpa trend tout
Sherpa Jackets, Shoes, and More to Snag While It's Still Cold