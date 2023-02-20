Score Nike, Adidas, and Alo Yoga for Up to 70% Off In Amazon’s Massive Activewear Sale

While some people love to pack their long weekends with trips and activities, I’m a big fan of using the break to relax and get some shopping done. And Presidents’ Day weekend happens to bring a ton of sales and discounts on my absolute favorite thing to browse for: activewear. Amazon alone is offering thousands of deals on sneakers, leggings, sports bras, and everything else you could need to update your workout wardrobe.

Notable finds include an exciting 49 percent price drop on the viral Aurola Leggings, as well a $40 off discount on Jennifer Garner’s most recent sneaker pick, the Brooks Ghosts 14s. Plus, there are some major bargains on gym girlie-approved workout sets, like this now-$30 best-selling bike short and bra combo. With three whole days and prices starting at just $16, you could have a whole new rotation of gym ’fits by Tuesday. Shop 22 deals ASAP before they sell out.



Shoes:

Whether you’re a runner, lifter, or walker, high-quality workout shoes can be expensive, which is why I always wait for events like Presidents’ Day to score my newest pairs. In addition to these now-30 percent off Jennifer Garner-worn Brooks sneakers, you can also shop reviewer-loved road running shoes like the Under Armour Surge 3s and New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1s for under $50. Be sure to also check out cross training options, like the 45 percent off Reebok Nanoflex Tr sneakers (my favorites for managing knee pain) and trail runners like the 71 percent off Saucony Canyon Tr sneakers.

Workout Clothes:

Let’s be honest, you can never have too much workout apparel. I own dozens of leggings, sports bras, and hoodies, yet I still find myself pulling from the dirty laundry at the end of the week. In addition to being necessary for most workouts, activewear is an everyday option perfect for moving easily and staying comfortable. These now-$13 flared leggings work just as well for a weightlifting sesh as they do for a Zoom meeting, and according to one Amazon reviewer, they’re soft enough to sleep in. Other finds you could easily end up wearing everyday are this best-selling fleece hoodie (a steal at just $30) and this now-$16 Champion sports bra.

