Figuring out a cold-weather running outfit can be a struggle. On one hand, chilly winds and freezing rain can ruin your workout with a bout of shivers or worse — hypothermia. On the other hand, cardio raises your body temperature, and a thick, non-porous layer will inevitably make you feel like you’re sprinting through a sauna. Neither option is cute, but finding a jacket that keeps you warm without overheating is tough. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have awarded one zip-up over 1,000 five-star ratings, and some even dub it “perfect.”

The Lviefent Full Zip Track Jacket is made from a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that snuggly conforms to your body. Elastic lining around the sleeve cuffs and thumb holes creates an air-trapping seal, maintaining a warm temperature in the sleeve area. However, the fabric is breathable enough to release excess body heat while wicking away sweat. Plus, the cropped style, available in five classic colors like olive, black, and pink, complements any pair of high-waisted leggings. (Pssst: Shoppers with big boobs say this Ariana Grande-approved bodysuit provides ‘tons of support.’)

Amazon

Buy It: Lviefent Full Zip Track Jacket, from $16 (was $40), amazon.com

“Once you get warmed up, it holds heat super well and it's very figure-flattering,” wrote one shopper. Another fan called the zip-up “very light, breathable, and stretchy,” adding that it “fits snug and is not suffocating.” A third noted that it feels “exactly like a Lululemon top” and is “just perfect for the gym.” (BTW: This high-impact sports bra completely eliminates boob bounce while I'm running.)

On top of being hard to find, a good workout jacket often comes at a high price point. This layer, for instance, usually costs $40. However, right now you can score one (or multiple) for as little as $16. Discounts as high as 60 percent are rare, even on Amazon, so don’t miss the opportunity to shop this deal.