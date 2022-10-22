Apparel and Gear Shoppers Say This Ultra-Soft Workout Jacket Holds In Heat ‘Super Well’ — and It’s 60% Off It’s “very light, breathable, and stretchy.” By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on October 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon. Figuring out a cold-weather running outfit can be a struggle. On one hand, chilly winds and freezing rain can ruin your workout with a bout of shivers or worse — hypothermia. On the other hand, cardio raises your body temperature, and a thick, non-porous layer will inevitably make you feel like you’re sprinting through a sauna. Neither option is cute, but finding a jacket that keeps you warm without overheating is tough. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have awarded one zip-up over 1,000 five-star ratings, and some even dub it “perfect.” The Lviefent Full Zip Track Jacket is made from a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that snuggly conforms to your body. Elastic lining around the sleeve cuffs and thumb holes creates an air-trapping seal, maintaining a warm temperature in the sleeve area. However, the fabric is breathable enough to release excess body heat while wicking away sweat. Plus, the cropped style, available in five classic colors like olive, black, and pink, complements any pair of high-waisted leggings. (Pssst: Shoppers with big boobs say this Ariana Grande-approved bodysuit provides ‘tons of support.’) Amazon Buy It: Lviefent Full Zip Track Jacket, from $16 (was $40), amazon.com “Once you get warmed up, it holds heat super well and it's very figure-flattering,” wrote one shopper. Another fan called the zip-up “very light, breathable, and stretchy,” adding that it “fits snug and is not suffocating.” A third noted that it feels “exactly like a Lululemon top” and is “just perfect for the gym.” (BTW: This high-impact sports bra completely eliminates boob bounce while I'm running.) On top of being hard to find, a good workout jacket often comes at a high price point. This layer, for instance, usually costs $40. However, right now you can score one (or multiple) for as little as $16. Discounts as high as 60 percent are rare, even on Amazon, so don’t miss the opportunity to shop this deal. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit