Shoppers Say They “Felt Like a Model” in This “Comfortable” 2-Piece Swimsuit

As temperatures rise, it's time to reset your summer wardrobe — and there's no better way to commemorate the start of the season than with a new swimsuit. With so many styles to choose from, shopping for swimwear can become a challenge. Thankfully, swimwear has evolved to be much more inclusive, and this two-piece suit is the perfect example. The American Trend's Tankini Swimsuit works for all body types and is available on Amazon (but if you want to stock up on a couple of swimwear pieces, we compiled 17 other swimsuits that look good on all body types).

This swimsuit features a layered high-low ruffled top with high-waisted bottoms to provide extra coverage. The adjustable shoulder straps and removable padding bra on the tankini top make for a comfortable and customizable fit. It's made from quick-drying and high-quality material to ensure comfort and durability while lying poolside. It comes in sizes 4-6 through 16-18 and is available in 40 different color and print options, including classic black, colorful floral, bold stripes, and animal prints.

Buy It: American Trend's Tankini Swimsuit, $30, amazon.com

Tankinis are the superior bikini — particularly this Amazon swim set — for a handful of reasons. First and foremost, it comes with 40 different print and color options, meaning you have more to mix and match to spice up your poolside go-to. The elegantly ruffled bikini top doubles as a cute blouse and can be paired with linen pants or denim shorts when leaving the beach for lunch. Additionally, you won't have to be as concerned with any peek-a-boo moments because everything is concealed and supported, and they are a great option for pool and beach activities. You can jump, dive, swim, and look effortless without worrying about adjusting your swimsuit. And lastly, but most importantly, the suit looks great on all body.

InStyle editor Zarah Kavarana tapped this suit for a family beach getaway and described it as "super comfortable and flattering." She maximized her wear by styling the ruffle top "with the straps and without…to prevent tan lines" and "with jean shorts while out on the town to make the most of my minimal packing." She added, "no one could tell my blouse was actually a swimsuit."

If that wasn't enough to convince you this InStyle editor-approved tankini is worth adding to your cart, more than 6,600 Amazon shoppers have given this swim set a five-star rating. One shopper said the set made her "feel like a model" and that the top "is supportive like a sports bra" and "is incredibly comfortable and feels secure." Another reviewer said "it fits well and is flattering on any body type." The aforementioned reviewer added that it was a bonus "you can mix and match." A final shopper said the set was “comfy and covers well” and that they didn’t have to constantly readjust. They also shared that it “worked great on the water slides — no wardrobe malfunctions!”

American Trend's Tankini Swimsuit is swimwear any age or body can feel good in, and you can get it for $30 on Amazon.

