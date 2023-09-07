A Healthcare Worker with Sore Muscles Said This Magnesium Lotion Provided 'Instant Relief' In 1 Use

Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Published on September 7, 2023

I have an on-again, off-again relationship with magnesium supplements. Often, the capsules seem overwhelmingly large, and I eschew them on the basis of being more of a choking hazard than potential help. Magnesium-spiked body cream, however — like the Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion at Amazon — is a much more palatable prospect, and, per the brand, imparts similar benefits topically. Moreover, the $23 cream boasts almost 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, many of which are accompanied by glowing reviews from shoppers who swear it soothes sore muscles and promotes deeper sleep.

Amazon Topical Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion

Amazon

The Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion is a rich, creamy, fragrance-free body lotion. True to its name, the formula contains magnesium, an essential mineral found naturally in the body. Designed to deliver the mineral transdermally (through the skin), the cream may relieve muscle tension, soothe inflammation, and, perhaps even promote a more restful night’s sleep, per the brand. Each measured pump delivers 30 milligrams of magnesium in the form of magnesium chloride.

Magnesium is important for myriad functions, including muscle recovery and cardiovascular health. Per a handful of studies, magnesium supplements may improve sleep quality, particularly for those who experience insomnia. While magnesium is a bit less studied in the form of a luxurious-feeling body lotion, research has shown magnesium-spiked creams to be a somewhat promising method of supplementation. In a 2017 study, researchers cited topical magnesium as a potential “alternative method… of attaining recommended magnesium intakes,” noting “magnesium may be absorbed across the skin and into the systemic circulation” via magnesium-spiked creams.

Magnesium benefits aside, this lotion is an excellent skin hydrator, making it a surefire win for the impending dry winter months. Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid and squalane, which plump and soften skin on contact. Apricot oil — which is rich in antioxidant vitamin E — is also present. Together, the trio adds an element of skin-softening splendor to this purportedly muscle-soothing, sleep-promoting lotion.

Amazon shoppers swear by the Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion as far as its muscle-soothing, rest-promoting promises. According to a healthcare worker who’s no stranger to 12 hour shifts, it provides “instant relief” for chronic leg, neck, and back soreness after just one use. Another shopper swears they “got the best sleep ever the first time [they] used this cream,” noting it “helps with pain and [promotes] relaxation.” According to another, it “can stop muscle cramps,” and works wonders on tight, sore neck muscles, too.

For a rich, skin-softening magnesium body lotion that shoppers say actually delivers on its claims, shop the Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion for $23 at Amazon.

