Shoppers Say This 60%-Off Hair Removal Device Makes a ‘Huge Difference’ In Bikini Line Growth

For me, summer means trips to the beach, tanning in the sun, and (unfortunately) angry, red shaving bumps all over my bikini area. Gifted with neither foresight nor a high pain tolerance, I refuse to wax the sensitive area, which means that putting on a swimsuit often follows a rushed, poorly done shave. The result is never pretty, and I know I’m not alone in this struggle. Lately, many of my friends have recommended electric shaving devices, and although they’re an investment, they’re also one of the only ways to get bump- and pain-free hair removal at home.

Take the Aopvui IPL Hair Removal device, for instance. With more than 9,000 perfect ratings, this laser tool has become an Amazon best seller due to its simple, effective design, and right now, you can get it for 60 percent off with double discounts. The best part? It permanently eliminates new hair growth on targeted areas within three to four weeks of use. Like other IPL devices, it utilizes pulses of light to eradicate follicles. “A specific pigmented target is matched to a specific light wavelength, which destroys it while minimizing bystander damage,” explained board-certified dermatologist Ranella Hirsch, M.D. in a previous interview with Shape. What sets this tool apart is that it's both long-lasting and comparatively affordable.

Amazon

Buy It: Aopvui IPL Hair Removal Device, $44 with coupon and code EMENPAN2 (was $110), amazon.com

Plus, shoppers say it puts an end to the bikini-line blues. “It’s totally worth the investment,” wrote one reviewer, who saw ”a huge difference” in the growth around their pubic area, underarms, and legs after “about a month.” “Some areas of my bikini line have now stopped growing altogether…what grows back grows much slower,” they added. Another fan noted that the process is very easy and only took “15 minutes” to target their “face, armpits, and bikini area. “I barely have to shave,” raved a third, adding that the tool has saved them “tons of money” as a replacement for professional treatments.

Although the end of summer is in sight, there are still lots of opportunities to pull out your favorite swimwear — and it’s best to be prepared! Amazon Prime members can shop the Aopvui IPL Hair Removal Device for $44 with a 40 percent off onsite coupon and the code EMENPAN2 for an additional 20 percent discount.