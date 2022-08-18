I'm a Retired Personal Trainer, and These Are 5 Amazon Activewear Styles I Always Recommend

I definitely underestimated how much of my adult life would be spent wearing athleisure. But as a former personal trainer who currently works in the beauty and fashion world, I've certainly put in my hours of research into Amazon's best athleisure finds. Through a combination of dedicated TikTok deep dives, keeping tabs on what fitness influencers are wearing, and my own trial and error, I can say I've become an expert in comfy, budget-friendly athletic apparel.

While what I look for in activewear greatly depends on the activity I'm planning on wearing it for — a sports bra that I wear for running is incredibly different from a sports bra that I would wear for yoga. However, in general I look for pieces that are affordable, stylish, and durable enough to both last and provide support.

Below are my top five most recommended Amazon activewear styles:

Oqq Seamless Ribbed High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra

Amazon

This best-selling set is made out of a thick nylon, polyester, and spandex fabric blend that makes it ideal for avoiding dreaded sweat stains after an intensive workout. Available in 23 colors and sizes ranging from S to L, it comes with biker shorts and a cropped bra that you can get in three different styles. I love this set so much that it's become my WFH and hot girl summer uniform; making the set Zoom-ready is easy by adding a cardigan or white button down. I own in white, beige, black, and brown, and I'll probably add a fifth set to my cart soon.

Buy It: Oqq Seamless Ribbed High Waist Shorts with Sports Bra, $20–$30, amazon.com

Attraco Pleated Tennis Skirt Set

Amazon

Speaking of Zoom-ready activewear, this tennis skirt and sports tank set is ideal for starting your morning with a quick workout before heading off to start work. It comes in four color options, black, pink, light purple, and blue, which are easy to mix and match with separate pieces if you don't want to wear the set together. The built-in bra is surprisingly supportive and holds up well for a HIIT session as well. And with the built-in shorts attached to the skirt, you'll be able to tell anyone who compliments your outfit that it has pockets (!) too.

Buy It: Attraco Pleated Tennis Skirt Set, $34–$35, amazon.com

Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt and Biker Shorts

Amazon

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have left this oversized tee and biker shorts set a five-star rating, and it's easy to see why. I often wear this combo on heavy weightlifting days — the roomy shirt and long shorts are comfy and stay in place, which helps me stay focused on my workout. This is another set that I own in a variety of colors; I recommend it for those who may feel self-conscious at the gym since it's both cute and modest. If you want more definition in the waist, adding a fanny pack will cinch the top up in a flash.

Buy It: Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt and Biker Shorts, $18–$35, amazon.com

Laotepo Butt-Lifting Leggings with Pockets

Amazon

When I first saw these leggings, I thought there was no way the thin, breathable fabric would hold up to be squat-proof. Well, it's been over a year since I bought these and they haven't stretched or ripped yet, which is pretty great for their affordable pricepoint. Don't just take my word for it — hundreds of other shoppers have good things to say about them, too.

"I work as a delivery driver and I've worn them to work three times now," one customer wrote. "They don't slip, they're breathable, [and] they accentuate what you want and minimize what you don't. I'll definitely be buying another pair or two."

Buy It: Laotepo Butt-Lifting Leggings with Pockets, $14–$21, amazon.com

Suuksess High-Waist Booty Biker Short

Amazon

These best-selling, waist-cinching biker shorts give me just the right amount of support for my hot girl walks. They're ribbed, buttery soft, and extra stretchy. I personally love these for pilates and warm yoga days where I need to be able to comfortably stretch and feel completely supported. Available in sizes XS to XL and 13 colors and prints, these trendy shorts are a great addition to anyone's wardrobe.

Buy It: Suuksess High-Waist Booty Biker Short, $22–$26, amazon.com