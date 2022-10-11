8 Editor-Approved Picks to Shop During Amazon's Early Access Sale

Amazon is back at it again with a massive sale. This time, it's Amazon's first Prime Early Access Sale. Think of it as Prime Day round two. You can shop all kinds of deals on wellness essentials, including skin-care favorites, activewear, and more. The catch? You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get in on all of the savings.

The site has been cutting prices on products since last week, all leading up to today. Before you panic order a hodgepodge of things you don't really need, take a look at a few editor-approved picks that will help you cut through the noise of discounted leggings, serums, sneakers, gadgets, and hair accessories.

To start, you can snag Amazon's own Halo View wearable fitness tracker for 44 percent off and stock up on comfy cropped crew-neck sweatshirts from Champion for as low as $29. You can also save on skin-care products from popular beauty brands, including Neutrogena and Garnier. And to help you crush your fitness goals before the end of the year, Manduka yoga mats and Nike sneakers are also marked down right now.

Below, find eight items that deserve a spot in your cart while this sale lasts.

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker

If you're just as interested in how well you sleep as how many steps you take in a day, this fitness tracker is a must. Trust me, I have one at home and love seeing my sleep stats in the morning and tracking my activity during the day. It connects to an app on your phone for easy-to-understand health metrics, including heart rate, activity points, sleep scores, and blood oxygen levels. When you buy it, you'll get a one-year membership to Halo, which comes with access to on-demand workouts and special features. And because it's an Amazon product, it works with other Alexa devices.

Buy It: $45 (was $80), amazon.com

Champion Cropped Reverse Weave Crew

Right in time for fall, this slouchy cropped crew-neck sweatshirt from Champion is on sale. It's just the thing to wear over your workout attire on the way to the gym or while you're lounging around the house. Equally stylish worn with leggings or jeans, it's a great multipurpose pick for chillier weather.

Buy It: $29 (was $55); amazon.com

Manduka Pro Lite Yoga Mat

I've been doing yoga for more than a decade, and ever since a yoga instructor recommended this Manduka mat to me, I've been pushing it on everyone I know. I've had mine for years. It's durable, it has just the right amount of grip, and it's an ideal thickness (6mm to be exact) for regular practice. It typically goes for $100, but you can buy one for as low as $79 right now.

Buy It: $79 (was $99); amazon.com

Neutrogena Stubborn Marks PM Treatment

I recently stopped taking birth control pills, which has left my skin, well, freaking out, to say the least. Reckoning with hormonal acne for the first time in years, I've got my eye on this skin treatment from Jennifer Garner-loved Neutrogena. The retinol treatment supports skin exfoliation and cell turnover overnight to diminish the look of acne scars.

Buy It: $10 (was $20); amazon.com

Centstar Claw Clips 12-Pack

I was apprehensive to revisit a hair accessory from my childhood, but over the last year, I've fully given in to the return of the claw clip. My stash has been steadily growing as the sleek, pulled-back hairstyle has become a staple in my rotation — not just for relaxing at home, but for wearing into the office and out with friends. This 12-pack of large, colorful clips for just $14 is a great way to stock up on the low-maintenance hair essential.

Buy It: $14 (was $20); amazon.com

Nike Air Presto Running Shoe

When you see a Jennifer Lopez-approved pair of sneakers on sale for under $100, you buy them. The singer and actress has been spotted in these Nike sneakers in the past, and they're currently on sale for under $100 in select colors and sizes. Grab a pair before they sell out!

Buy It: From $94 (was $144); amazon.com

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water

You can never have enough micellar water in your medicine cabinet. On my mission to stop using makeup wipes, options such as this Garnier staple are a must. It removes makeup and cleanses while going easy on sensitive skin. While it's always affordable, now's a great time to stock up on the dermatologist-approved micellar water.

Buy It: $8 (was $11); amazon.com

Tru Grit Dumbbell Weights

A self-proclaimed cardio queen, I've been working on diversifying my workout routine by spicing up my weekly runs with virtual Pilates and barre classes at home. In order to properly follow along with my favorite instructors, I need to revamp my home gym with a pair of dumbbells that isn't too light or too heavy. At just $13, this 5-pound set fits the bill.

Buy It: $13 (was $20); amazon.com