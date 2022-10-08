When it comes to seasonal sales, fall tends to be a discount drought, which doesn't help when I need to stock up on essentials for the chillier season. Think: thicker leggings for outdoor running, cross-training shoes for indoor workouts, and a hydrating mask for my chapped lips, just to name a few. Even as a shopping writer who spends hours a day searching for deals across the web, I find myself putting off buying must-haves until Black Friday. However, ever since Amazon announced its massive Prime Early Access Sale, I've been psyched to score all my favorite cold weather necessities earlier and for less. Below are the nine best beauty and fitness deals on my list, and the reasons why they should be on yours, too.

Amazon

It's finally time to retire my summer trail-running shoes for a pair of gym-friendly sneakers. This best-seller is a great example of a pair that will take you seamlessly from the treadmill to squat rack. Additionally, so many of the nearly 40,000 perfect ratings note that they're incredibly comfortable for walking and running.

Buy It: New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $53 (was $65), amazon.com

Amazon

I let my bleached hair fry in the sun all summer, and to no one's surprise, it now looks dull, broken, and frankly, crusty. Like so many others facing a damaged hair dilemma, I almost always find myself turning to Jennifer Garner's go-to brand, Virtue. This on-sale shampoo and conditioner set restores softness, and has taken my mane from limp and frizzy to soft and full many times before.

Buy It: Virtue Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $62 (was $82), amazon.com

Amazon

Running outdoors in the fall and winter is the perfect way to stay active and avoid cabin fever, so long as you have the right apparel. These thermal leggings are lined with cozy fleece and feature a slip-proof high waist. Plus, they come in over a dozen colors.

Buy It: Conceited Fleece-Lined Leggings, $18 (was $30, amazon.com

The instant the temperature drops under 50 degrees, my skin becomes dull and tired-looking, especially around my eyes. This firming cream peps up your complexion in minutes, and according to one reviewer, depuffs dark circles with "just a pinhead-sized amount."

Buy It: StriVectin Tighten and Lift Hyperlift Eye Cream Instant Eye Fix, $39 (was $49), amazon.com

Amazon

When it comes to winter coats, I love lightweight styles I can move in without overheating, which is why I often turn to outdoor apparel brands like Columbia. This hooded puffer is moisture-resistant and feels almost weightless. However, it also incorporates the brand's patented heat-trapping technology to instantly warm you up.

Buy It: Columbia Heavenly Hooded Jacket, $69 (was $140), amazon.com

Amazon

Not going to lie, I love my wire-connected earbuds. However, after hearing the sound quality on a friend's AirPod Pros, I instantly fell in love and decided they're worth the splurge… especially considering they're $79 off right now.

Buy It: Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (was $249), amazon.com

First Aid Beauty had the big-pore girlies in mind when they made this oily skin-friendly primer. It glides on easily and makes my skin appear perfectly smooth and natural. Meanwhile, exfoliating salicylic acid clears acne and rough texture, leaving my face soft.

Buy It: First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Pores Be Gone Matte Primer, $15 (was $30), amazon.com

Amazon

IMO, Champion is one of the best brands when it comes to creating sports bras for all cup sizes. This training bra combines adjustable straps with a front-zip closure to create jiggle-proof security for high-intensity workouts like running, HIIT, and dance.

Buy It: Champion High-Impact Mesh Racerback Bra, $27 (was $45), amazon.com

Amazon

When it comes to styling my hair, I really struggle. Luckily, this hair brush and dryer duo makes the process ridiculously easy. The rounded brush head creates soft, bouncy flips and waves while drying damp hair. Meanwhile, flexible nylon brussels detangle knots without damaging your delicate strands.

Buy It: Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer, $33 (was $40), amazon.com