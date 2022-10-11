These 8 Can't-Miss Fitness Deals Are Up to 50% Off Today In Amazon's Second Big Sale of the Year

Taking time to invest in fitness gear can sometimes feel like going to the gym: Although it makes your life happier and healthier, it's so easy to put off doing. Whether you're in search of a fresh pair of sneakers or looking to completely revamp your at-home gym, clicking 'add to cart' can be hard when there are so many other necessities on your list.

One thing that can eliminate your hesitation? An incredible deal on the item you've been eyeing. If you let the summer's super sales pass you by, don't fret: Amazon is having another sale that includes discounted fitness must-haves from Alo Yoga, Saucony, Reebok, and more for up to 50 percent off. Shop everything you need to stay moving with these eight items from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Amazon

As someone who writes about shoes for a living, I cannot stop geeking out over these high-tech trainers from Saucony. Whether you're a competitive runner or just starting out, these sneakers will give you a burst of speed thanks to ultra-responsive padding and soles shaped to propel you forward. In case you need one more reason to check them out, they're also Jennifer Garner-approved.

Buy It: Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoe, $80 (was $170), amazon.com

Amazon

For cardio-lovers, an at-home treadmill is a game-changer, especially in the winter. This best-selling tread weighs less than 100 pounds, yet moves up to 8 miles per hour. Plus, the fold-down design makes it easy to store in a closet or under a bed.

Buy It: Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, $270 (was $350), amazon.com

Amazon

This no-frills sports bra features a compressive fit and supportive racerback. Whether it be yoga or jogging, this trainer secures your boobs enough to get the job done. Plus, at an $8 price, you can add multiple to your cart without stressing.

Buy It: Hanes Compression Racerback Sports Bra, $8 (was $28), amazon.com

Amazon

Alo Yoga leggings have made fans among so many celebrities for their buttery-smooth texture and flattering fit. This pair in particular comes in the brand's most coveted, ultra-soft fabric, as well as a contouring high waist. They're currently available in classic black and white, but shop them ASAP while all sizes are in stock.

Buy It: Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Leggings, $65 (was $88), amazon.com

Amazon

Stationary bikes are one of the most convenient forms of cardio for anyone with joints or feet that are sensitive to the high-impact shock of running. This storable bike has earned more than 20,000 perfect ratings on Amazon for its user-friendly resistance settings and speed tracker. Another plus? No assembly is required.

Buy It: XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike, $113 (was $180), amazon.com

Amazon

Running shoes have so many support mechanisms, however, they're not always the best choice for weightlifting. These Reebok sneakers have an elevated heel that encourages proper form while squatting and deadlifting, therefore decreasing your risk of injury. The thick, rubber sole absorbs impact, while still allowing for foot flexibility as you lunge.

Buy It: Reebok Nanoflex Cross-Trainer Sneaker, $55 (was $90), amazon.com

Amazon

Weight-lifting from home is the most convenient way to incorporate resistance training into your schedule. However, storing twelve dumbbells is a pain, no matter the size of your fitness space. These adjustable dumbbells condense seven dumbbells, ranging from 5 to 50 pounds, into compact packages, eliminating the need to buy multiple sets.

Buy It: PowerBlock Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbells, $360 (was $450), amazon.com

Amazon

If I had a dollar for every time I saw this super-cute workout set in the past month, I'd be the richest girl in the gym. This matching sports bra and bike short set comes in 23 colors and is available in one-shoulder, V-neck, and short-sleeve silhouettes.

Buy It: OQQ 2-Piece Workout Set, $25 (was $49), amazon.com