10 Incredible Last-Minute Fitness Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

Whether you're back into the groove of in-person classes or still committed to building your home gym, your fitness gear may need an update. Thanks to all the massive discounts in Amazon's massive Prime Day sale, right now is one of the best times of the year to restock on essentials or save big on that pricey item you've been eyeing. Must haves from Asics, Apple, and Under Armour are still up to 64 percent off, but hurry: This once-a-year event ends tonight. Below are the 10 best last-minute fitness deals:

Buy It: Asics GT 2000-9 Running Shoes, $100 (was $120), amazon.com

Long-loved by runners, Asics is famous for its ultra-comfy and supportive footwear, and the GT 2000-9s are no exception. Gel padding on the forefoot and heels mitigate the impact of each step, protecting the wearer's hips, knees, and ankles. Plus, the brand's foam midsole adds a forward-propelling bounce.

Buy It: Under Armour Motion Ankle Leggings, $27 (was $45), amazon.com

Soft but supportive compression leggings are a year-round necessity. This buttery-soft pair from Under Armour offers the comfort of breathable fabric and a seamless, four-way stretch design, but is workout-ready with complete opacity and a no-budge fit around the waist. Wide pockets around the waistband are also a plus.

Buy It: Hanes Compression Racerback Sports Bra, from $9 (was $28), amazon.com

Extra supportive workout bras are a must to protect your boobs during high-impact workouts like running, and this one from Hanes checks all the boxes. Ventilated outer and knit inner fabrics conform to your body while keeping you cool and dry.

Buy It: Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, $330 (was $500), amazon.com

Lightweight, storable treadmills make doing cardio from home so easy, and this foldable option has earned the approval of thousands of Amazon shoppers. With an adjustable handlebar and speed range from 1 to 7 miles per hour, the Goplus 2-in-1 is great for walkers and runners who are looking to avoid the gym or extreme temperatures.

Buy It: Haodian High-Waisted Leggings and Sports Bra Workout Set, from $27 (was $40), amazon.com

Matching workout sets make getting dressed for the gym (arguably the hardest part of going) so much easier. This bra and leggings set is ultra soft and stretchy, and it's available in nine colors like soft green, deep blue, and rust red. Plus, shoppers assure the leggings are "squat-proof."

Buy It: Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoes, $120 (was $150), amazon.com

Jennifer Garner wears these cushy sneakers nonstop, and it's easy to see why: Plush padding surrounds the knee arches and feet, cushioning every landing. This pair is a must for anyone with knee or foot pain, and in fact, they've even been awarded a seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Buy It: Apple Watch Series 7, from $279 (was $400), amazon.com

This newest iteration of the Apple Watch offers a number of health benefits, like accurate step counting, heart rhythm tracking, and even blood oxygen monitoring. Of course, you can also access texts, calls, and your favorite playlist — all from this lightweight device.

Buy It: Yosuda Indoor Stationary Bike, $263 with coupon (was $440), amazon.com

With more than 12,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, this smooth-pedaling bike has earned comparisons to Peloton (and many users say they can even do virtual workouts on it using the Peloton app). Dozens of resistance settings give riders a range of challenges, while the built-in odometer tracks speed, distance, and calories burned.

Buy It: Amazon Basics 6-Piece Yoga Set, $37 (was $44), amazon.com

Whether you're a first time yogi or an inversion pro, this six-piece set has everything you need for an easy flow. The slip-proof mat offers a quarter-inch of cushy padding to protect your knees, ankles and hips on landings. What's more, this set includes sturdy blocks, a high-density strap, two quick-drying towels, and a cylindrical carrying bag to take your workout on the go.

Buy It: Alo Yoga High-Waist Moto Leggings, from $41 (was $114), amazon.com

In typical Alo fashion, these leggings were already worn by Hailey Bieber on a coffee date with Kendall Jenner, and now you can score the pair for 64 percent less. These super-flattering tights lift and contour your legs and butt, making them a great pick in and out of the gym.