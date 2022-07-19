The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has Incredible Deals on Activewear from Alo Yoga, Spanx, Nike, and More

Shop must-have leggings, sports bras, and sneakers starting at $28.

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products.
Published on July 19, 2022

Women in Activewear
Photo: Courtesy

Nordstrom's annual anniversary sale is practically synonymous with great deals on beauty and fashion. However, if you're like me (an athleisure girlie who considers leggings and a sports bra to be the epitome of style), you've been watching out for discounts on all the must-have activewear — I'm talking absolute steals from Alo Yoga, Outdoor Voices, Spanx, and more. With only about a week left until the sale ends, now is the time to snatch up the gymwear you've been eyeing or discover your new favorite addition to your workout wardrobe. Below are six activewear markdowns you need to check out ASAP: (BTW, Check out these sporty swimsuits you can actually work out in.)

Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings

Nordstrom Activewear Sale
Nordstrom

It's easy to see why these ultra-soft tights have amassed a large fan base — they've even won over Jennifer Garner. Buttery-smooth, breathable, and secure enough to stay put during your toughest workouts, these high-waisted leggings are just as perfect for the gym as they are for the couch. Even a shopper who described themselves as an "avid" legging lover swears they're "the best" they've ever found.

Buy It: Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings, $80 (was $118), nordstom.com

Nike Swoosh Dri-FIT Racerback Sports Bra

Nordstrom Activewear Sale
Nordstrom

While new, innovative sportswear is a dime a dozen, this classic workout bra from Nike is still a favorite among athletes looking to stop the boob bounce without restricting their movement or airflow. "We have no choice but to stan," said one runner who called it "really cute" as well as highly supportive.

Buy It: Nike Swoosh Dri-FIT Racerback Sports Bra, $28 (was $38), nordstrom.com

Adidas Supernova+ Running Shoe

Nordstrom Activewear Sale
Nordstrom

Springy and ultra-responsive, these comfy sneakers return energy with each step. Lightweight cushioning supports the foot and protects the joints from impact; one reviewer even swears they can comfortably stand in them for more than twelve hours.

Buy It: Adidas Supernova+ Running Shoe, $90 (was $120), nordstom.com

Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pants

Nordstrom Activewear Sale
Nordstrom

Spanx's butt-enhancing technology is famous for doing more for your bum than one hundred squats ever could, and these flared yoga tights are no exception. In addition to their undeniable lifting benefits, these pants feature a no-slip waistband and are made from a sweat-proof, breathable fabric.

Buy It: Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pants, $65 (was $98), nordstrom.com

Sweaty Betty ​​Ultra Run Sports Bra

Nordstrom Activewear Sale
Nordstrom

Big boobs require extra love sometimes, especially when it comes to sports bras. This high-impact bra from Sweaty Betty includes an adjustable back closure, supportive panels, and plenty of ventilation. Best of all, sizes go up to an E cup.

Buy It: Sweaty Betty ​​Ultra Run Sports Bra, $45 (was $68), nordstrom.com

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

Nordstrom Activewear Sale
Nordstrom

One reviewer wrote that every time they wear these Nike Air Zoom sneakers, they feel like they're "flying." "Even though I stand all day, my feet do not hurt when I wear them," they said. Made with ulta-absorbing cushioned soles, this sneaker provides both comfort and forward propulsion.

Buy It: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe, $96 (was $130), nordstrom.com

