Nurses Say These On-Sale Arch Support Bands Soothe ‘Unbearable’ Foot Pain in a Week

Working long shifts on your feet is a surefire way to end up with foot pain at the end of the day – and few people understand this struggle more than nurses. With 12-plus hour shifts standing on hard hospital floors, it’s no wonder that many nurses seek out foot pain remedies like comfortable shoes and arch support bands. Thankfully, we’ve found one option that nurses rave about, and right now, it’s on sale at Amazon.

The Fit Geno arch support bands have been praised by nurses for offering quick and effective pain relief. The non-slip inserts feature a wrap-around brace design for arch and heel support, and are designed for those with foot pain from flat feet, high or fallen arches, plantar fasciitis, and other causes of discomfort.The bands are adjustable to fit different foot sizes and support needs. They’re also machine washable for easy cleaning in between wears, and can be worn for extended periods (such as long shifts). The bands are currently on sale for $25 at Amazon.

One nurse who is regularly on their feet all day bought these arch supports after experiencing “extreme unbearable pain” in their right heel. The nurse noted that after wearing these supports regularly for a week the discomfort was “all but gone.” A second nurse who frequently works twelve hour shifts and noted that their feet had been “hurting and burning so bad after work” reported that they’ve experienced some pain relief after using these bands.

Reviewers also report that the support bands are great for managing pain from plantar fasciitis. One plantar fasciitis sufferer said that they’ve “tried every arch support and foot splint available” and found that the Fit Geno arch support bands “are the absolute best.” Another reviewer with plantar fasciitis said that the “very supportive” bands “saved [their] feet.”

If you’re struggling with foot pain and in need of some extra arch support, consider investing in these Fit Geno arch support bands while they’re on sale. They can provide relief for those working long shifts or struggling with foot conditions. Plus, it’s important to address discomfort early to prevent worsening foot pain. The 4.6-star rated support bands are available at Amazon for 17 percent off for a limited time, so take advantage of the deal while you can.