megan falk By Shape Editors Shape Editors The Shape staff is made of up seasoned writers, editors, journalists, and artists who are experts in our field. Some of us even hold fitness or health certifications that allow us to add even more knowledge to the stories you read and the advice you're given. Whether we're digging into the latest workout trend to test its validity, speaking to dermatologists about a specific skin concern, or delivering tips about how to strengthen your mental wellbeing, we aim to do that with authority, trust, and approachability. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images fhdaksfjdaslkfjdfdfdaffa Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit