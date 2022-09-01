Amy Marturana Winderl

Amy is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience covering health and fitness. She is an ACE-certified personal trainer and a PRONatal pre/postnatal performance training specialist. Amy graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in magazine journalism, and is currently based in central New York. Her work has been published in Self, Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, Runner's World, and more. Outside of work, you can find her hiking, cooking a new recipe she found on Pinterest, working on DIY home renovations, or tending to her beloved houseplants.