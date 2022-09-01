April mcCormick April is the health editor for Performance Marketing with Shape. She has over a decade of experience writing about sustainable living, mental health, active lifestyles, yoga, meditation, postpartum wellness, international travel tips and hotspots, financial planning, and emerging tech trends.Her work has been published globally in publications such as All4Women (NZ), Health.com, The Huffington Post, Mama Mia (AUS), Parents, Parents Magazine, The Straits Times (SG), TripSavvy, Verywell Family, Verywell Fit, Verywell Health, and appeared in the New York Times Bestseller, A Letter To My Mom, among other publications.Visit her website at AprilMcCormick.com for more information About Shape Shape is an award-winning digital fitness, wellness, and beauty destination that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone at any point in their wellness journey. Our library of more than 11,000 stories reaches more than 7 million readers monthly who want to prioritize their health, have fun, and lead an active lifestyle while also cutting through the noise of quick fixes and unvetted fads.