Brooke LaMantia is a journalist and writer based in New York City, writing primarily about culture and fashion. She has written for Shape, InStyle, and many more publications. Before this, she was a reporter for her hometown newspaper, the San Antonio Express-News, where she covered education and worked on the metro desk. She's also performed research for the investigative podcast for Market Road Films called Unfinished: Deep South. She graduated from New York University in 2021, with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and English Literature.