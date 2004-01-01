Dr. Heather Irobunda is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist currently practicing at NYC Health and Hospitals, offering over a decade of experience in the medical field.

She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania in 2004, followed by attending a Post Baccalaureate Program at the SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and earning her Doctorate of Medicine from Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University in 2011.

She went on to serve as an active-duty Army OB/GYN as she completed her Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the National Capital Consortium, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and joined the Guthrie Ambulatory Care Center as an Attending Physician in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Fort Drum, NY. She helped soldiers, spouses and veterans by focusing on making sure military women had access to high-quality women's health care during their service.