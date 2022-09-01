Experience

Eleesha Lockett is a nutrition professional and freelance writer who specializes in crafting empathetic, inclusive, and accurate health and wellness content. With over 4 years of experience in the industry, she has written hundreds of articles on a wide range of topics, including mental health, chronic illness, social wellness, and much more. Her work has been featured in SELF, Healthline, PsychCentral, Shape, and other publications. She also holds a Master's Degree in Human Nutrition, and has a passion for teaching people how to build long-term, sustainable nutrition habits (including how to meal prep, too!). You can read more about her work here(https://eleeshalockett.com/).

Education

Eleesha holds a Bachelor's Degree in Asian Studies from The University of Toledo, during which time she performed undergraduate nutrition research during a 3-week stay in Japan. She also holds a Master's Degree in Human Nutrition from The University of Bridgeport, which allowed her to study a wide variety in-depth nutrition concepts, including virtual nutrition clinic work.