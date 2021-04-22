Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The 30-Day Squat Challenge
The 30-Day Squat Challenge
The ultimate 30-day squat challenge, featuring 12 squats that tighten and tone.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
LIVE
Shape.com
Chevron Right
Elizabeth Bacharach
Share
Elizabeth Bacharach
All Elizabeth Bacharach
Zendaya-$11-Nail-Polish-Mani-at-the-Oscars-GettyImages-1314460960
Zendaya's $9 Manicure Was Just As Much A Show-Stopper As Her Yellow Dress — and It's Crazy Easy to Copy
Zendaya's $9 Manicure Was Just As Much A Show-Stopper As Her Yellow Dress — and It's Crazy Easy to Copy
Read More
Everything-You-Should-Know-About-Dealing-With-Bunions-GettyImages-102968024
All Your Bunion Questions, Answered
All Your Bunion Questions, Answered
Read More
Is It Really That Bad to Google Your App Match Before a Date?
Is It Really That Bad to Google Your App Match Before a Date?
Is It Really That Bad to Google Your App Match Before a Date?
Read More
$25-Cult-Favorite-Moisturizer-Multiple-Celebs-Used-for-the-Oscars-GettyImages-1314420801-1314488333
Halle Berry and Regina King Used This $25 Cult-Favorite Moisturizer to Score Oscars-Ready Skin
Halle Berry and Regina King Used This $25 Cult-Favorite Moisturizer to Score Oscars-Ready Skin
Read More
Shoppers-Cant-Get-Over-This-Adorable-$30-Workout-Set-and-Its-Surprisingly-High-Quality
Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This Adorable $30 Workout Set to Gymshark
Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This Adorable $30 Workout Set to Gymshark
Read More
Reese-Witherspoon-Oscar-Prep-Clean-Beauty-GettyImages-1314455569
This Clean Beauty Brand Is the Secret Behind Reese Witherspoon’s Radiant Oscars Skin
This Clean Beauty Brand Is the Secret Behind Reese Witherspoon’s Radiant Oscars Skin
Read More
Hailey-Bieber-Aquaphor-Healing-Ointment-GettyImages-1306918495
Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Product for Chapped Lips Is Just $14 On Amazon
Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Product for Chapped Lips Is Just $14 On Amazon
Read More
Woman using her smart phone at home
This Company Will Pay You Nearly $700 a Month to Quit Instagram
This Company Will Pay You Nearly $700 a Month to Quit Instagram
Read More
Do You Need to Anal Douche Before Butt Stuff?
Do You Need to Anal Douche Before Butt Stuff?
Do You Need to Anal Douche Before Butt Stuff?
Read More
vegan essentials in pantry
The Vegan Essentials to Keep In Your Pantry at All Times
The Vegan Essentials to Keep In Your Pantry at All Times
Read More
weekly-horoscope-april-25
Your Weekly Horoscope for April 25, 2021
Your Weekly Horoscope for April 25, 2021
Read More
Kate-Hudson-Kaley-Cuoco-and-More-Swear-By-This-$14-Cream-For-Dry-Skin-GettyImages-1206520033
Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and More Are Addicted to This $14 Cream for Dry Skin
Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and Other Celebs Are Addicted to This Magic $14 Skin Cream
Read More
What Not Wearing Shoes As Often Is Doing to Your Feet , Legs of two women lying in bed at home using laptops
This Is What's Happening to Your Feet Now That You Basically Never Wear Shoes
This Is What's Happening to Your Feet Now That You Basically Never Wear Shoes
Read More
National Vagina Day Whitney Cummings Interview
How Whitney Cummings Went from Pretending Her Vagina Didn't Exist to Pampering It with Eye Cream
How Whitney Cummings Went from Pretending Her Vagina Didn't Exist to Pampering It with Eye Cream
Read More
When Can We Stop Wearing Masks? , Rear view of a woman standing outdoors removing her face mask, Spain
When Can You Actually Stop Wearing a Face Mask?
When Can You Actually Stop Wearing a Face Mask?
Read More
full-moon-scorpio
April's Full Moon In Scorpio — aka the "Super Pink Moon" — Will Spotlight Your Deepest Desires
April's Full Moon In Scorpio — aka the "Super Pink Moon" — Will Spotlight Your Deepest Desires
Read More
Rebekah Wilson - every body is a bikini body IG post
This Influencer with Ulcerative Colitis Is Proving that All Bodies Are “Summer Ready” In a Way You Haven’t Seen Before
This Influencer with Ulcerative Colitis Is Proving that All Bodies Are “Summer Ready” In a Way You Haven’t Seen Before
Read More
Michigan-Woman-Accidentally-Glues-Her-Eye-Shut-AdobeStock_338719893
A Michigan Woman Accidentally Glued Her Eye Shut After Mistaking a Nail Glue Bottle for Eye Drops
A Michigan Woman Accidentally Glued Her Eye Shut After Mistaking a Nail Glue Bottle for Eye Drops
Read More
Shoppers-Call-This-$10-Product-The-Best-Remedy-For-Ingrown-Hairs-and-Butt-Acne-GettyImages-970319360
Shoppers Call This $10 Product the “Best Remedy” for Ingrown Hairs and Butt Acne
Shoppers Call This $10 Product the “Best Remedy” for Ingrown Hairs and Butt Acne
Read More
Ella-Paradis-Lelo-Enigma-Vibrator
This Popular Clit-Suction Toy Just Got Upgraded to Stimulate Your G-Spot, Too
This Popular Clit-Suction Toy Just Got Upgraded to Stimulate Your G-Spot, Too
Read More
Cordless Jump Ropes to Keep You From Breaking Sh*t
Cordless Jump Ropes to Keep You From Breaking Sh*t
Cordless Jump Ropes to Keep You From Breaking Sh*t
Read More
Smiling woman against blue wall
How to Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Boost Your Mood
How to Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Boost Your Mood
Read More
peloton-yoga
Peloton Just Relaunched Its Yoga Hub and It Has Something for Everyone
Peloton Just Relaunched Its Yoga Hub and It Has Something for Everyone
Read More
Common-Heir-Earth-Day-Feature-3
Common Heir Created the Plastic-Free Vitamin C Capsules of Your Dreams
Common Heir Created the Plastic-Free Vitamin C Capsules of Your Dreams
Read More
is there any way the covid vaccine can cause herpes?
Is There Any Way the COVID Vaccine Can Cause Herpes?
Is There Any Way the COVID Vaccine Can Cause Herpes?
Read More
Load More
Advertisement
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
Close
Login
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.