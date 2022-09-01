Jackie Miller

Jackie Martin fell in love with journalism as a young girl, spending hours creating stories about her experiences and reading magazines. To this day, she loves spending an afternoon at Barnes & Noble flipping through words with a hot cup of coffee — or tea — in hand. Her love for learning and researching all things health and wellness allows her to impart her newfound knowledge to her family and friends, and lead the most fulfilling life she can design. Prior to contributing to Shape.com, Jackie's writing has appeared in publications including Harper's Bazaar, Byrdie, Well+Good and Real Simple.