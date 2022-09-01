Jane Starr Drinkard is a freelance writer and fact-checker. She's written for publications such as New York Magazine, Refinery 29, Nylon, and Jezebel. Jane is a native Brooklynite and centers her writing on cultural trends and mental health. She studied Spanish and Writing at Occidental College.

About Shape

Shape is an award-winning digital fitness, wellness, and beauty destination that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone at any point in their wellness journey. Our library of more than 11,000 stories reaches more than 7 million readers monthly who want to prioritize their health, have fun, and lead an active lifestyle while also cutting through the noise of quick fixes and unvetted fads.