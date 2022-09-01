Julia Childs Heyl, MSW, is a clinical social worker and writer. As a writer, she focuses on mental health disparities and uses critical race theory as her preferred theoretical framework. In her clinical work, she specializes in treating people of color experiencing anxiety, depression, and trauma through depth therapy and EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) trauma therapy.

Identifying as a holistic-minded clinician, Julia views mental health as a relationship between the soul, self, and systemic structures in our lives. Her formative training includes developing mental health programming specifically for Black survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and conducting research on generational trauma within the Black community.