Kristen Geil

As the Senior Fitness Editor at Shape, Kristen oversees the Fitness category and covers workout trends, exercise tips, recovery, and more. Previously, Kristen was the Chief Content Officer at aSweatLife.com, where she led content and editorial strategy. She has experience in copywriting and digital marketing, and she's an award-winning freelancer who works with clients in the health and wellness fields. Kristen holds her NASM personal training certification and is allegedly retired from marathon training. Today, she dabbles in every type of group fitness class but has a soft spot in her heart for boxing and Peloton. Outside of work and working out, you can usually find her curling up with the latest fiction read or taking her Bernedoodle for a long walk.