Kristen Geil As the Senior Fitness Editor at Shape, Kristen oversees the Fitness category and covers workout trends, exercise tips, recovery, and more. Previously, Kristen was the Chief Content Officer at aSweatLife.com, where she led content and editorial strategy. She has experience in copywriting and digital marketing, and she's an award-winning freelancer who works with clients in the health and wellness fields. Kristen holds her NASM personal training certification and is allegedly retired from marathon training. Today, she dabbles in every type of group fitness class but has a soft spot in her heart for boxing and Peloton. Outside of work and working out, you can usually find her curling up with the latest fiction read or taking her Bernedoodle for a long walk. About Shape Shape is an award-winning digital fitness, wellness, and beauty destination that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone at any point in their wellness journey. Our library of more than 11,000 stories reaches more than 7 million readers monthly who want to prioritize their health, have fun, and lead an active lifestyle while also cutting through the noise of quick fixes and unvetted fads.