Leoni Jesner is a fitness, health, and lifestyle writer who contributed to Forbes Health, Insider, Verywell Fit, Byrdie, and LIVESTRONG, among others. As an internationally qualified personal trainer, mat Pilates instructor, and nutrition coach, Leoni is passionate about helping others achieve a healthy lifestyle focusing on the mind and body, a regular fitness routine, and a well-rounded approach to nutrition. Leoni earned a master's degree in business management from the University of Edinburgh and is an American Council on Exercise (ACE) personal trainer and Train Fitness mat Pilates instructor.

About Shape

Shape is an award-winning digital fitness, wellness, and beauty destination that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone at any point in their wellness journey. Our library of more than 11,000 stories reaches more than 7 million readers monthly who want to prioritize their health, have fun, and lead an active lifestyle while also cutting through the noise of quick fixes and unvetted fads.