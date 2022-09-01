Madeleine Deliee is a freelance writer in the Washington, D.C. area. She spends too much time watching movies and too little training for that half marathon, but makes up for it by reading a lot. She's written for Fodor's, Southern Living, Playboy, InStyle, Glamour, and others.

About Shape

Shape is an award-winning digital fitness, wellness, and beauty destination that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone at any point in their wellness journey. Our library of more than 11,000 stories reaches more than 7 million readers monthly who want to prioritize their health, have fun, and lead an active lifestyle while also cutting through the noise of quick fixes and unvetted fads.