Mary Anderson
Lucy Hale Is Living Proof of the Power of Manifesting Your Future
Article
Lucy Hale has been channeling her inner strength, reveling in wearing lipstick, and indulging her taste for true crime in a buzzy new drama series. Here, she gives the DL on her bold new take on life.
Advertisement
4 Outdoor Hobbies to Pick Up for a Healthy Dose of Fresh Air
Article
Cross-stitching is so last season. Bring some novelty — and greenery — into your life with these outdoor hobbies.
These Drills Will Teach You How to Reengage Your Core After Childbirth
Article
Having a baby is like an athletic event. This postpartum ab workout can help you come back stronger.
Shape Studio: Sport-Inspired HIIT Workout
Video
This no-equipment outdoor plyometric circuit will take your heart rate through the roof.
Shape Studio: Groundwork HIIT Session
Video
Turn up the intensity — and work your core, arms, and back in the process — with this workout that's done almost entirely on the ground.
Shape Studio: Total-Body Living Room Boot Camp
Video
All you need is a pair of dumbbells, space to move, and serious motivation to sweat for this simple, high-intensity blast.
Here's How Intermittent Fasting Might Benefit Your Immune System
Video
The latest science suggests that intermittent fasting may help your body's defenses. Here's what you need to know.
4 Olympians Share Their Biggest Tips for Achieving Fitness Goals
Article
Their pointers will help you hit new PRs in no time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Creative Ways to Get a Workout While On a Beach Vacation
Article
Whether you're a water bug or you prefer to keep your feet firmly planted on the sand, these pointers will help you break a sweat at the beach — and have fun doing it.
Shape Studio: Full-Body Boxing and Dance Hybrid Mini Workout
Video
You can do this no-equipment full-body strength circuit right in your living room, backyard, or a park at the drop of a hat.
Shailene Woodley Is Hell-Bent On "Changing the World"
Article
"I don't want to save the ocean because my mind says it's the right thing to do. I want to save the ocean because I can feel that she's suffering."
Embracing a 'Friluftsliv' Lifestyle Can Transform Your Outlook — Here's How
Video
The Nordic concept of friluftsliv is all about living primarily in the great outdoors. Here’s how to add it to your day in the smallest of ways.
The Best Bikes for Women to Take On Any Adventure
Article
Ditch that too-small bicycle from your teen years and invest in one of these best bikes for women.
Shape Studio: 5-Minute Full-Body Circuit for an Instant Mood Boost
Video
This simple 5-move circuit is the ultimate exercise snack — or you can repeat for an even more intense workout.
These Micro-Mindfulness Exercises Will Help You Instantly Recenter
Video
In less than five minutes, these mindfulness exercises will make you feel cool, calm, and collected.
Advertisement
7 Easy and Creative Ways to Exercise Outside
Video
Ditch your tiny home gym, head into the great outdoors, and try these trainer-approved ideas to exercise outside.
The Surprising Role Sex Hormones Play In Immunity
Video
Women have an immunity advantage over men, and the latest science says that estrogen levels are partly to thank. Find out what that means in the pandemic and beyond.
Why Eiza González Says the 2020 Lockdown Was the Best Thing That Could Have Happened to Her
Article
"I feel like a woman, I can move my body, and it makes me feel really empowered, something that I never would have felt in my 20s."
Shape Studio: Jen Widerstrom's Strength Workout for Glowing Skin
Video
All you need is a set of medium dumbbells.
How to Stay Focused When You're Stressed and Overwhelmed
Article
With distractions in every direction these days, being able to concentrate and feel in control has never been more important. Here's how to stay focused and zone in on what really matters.
The 2021 Shape Sneaker Awards Will Help You Pick the Best Pair for Any Workout
Article
The Shape Squad put 59 of the latest sneaker styles to the test to find you the best pair for every move you make. Here, the top contenders.
3 Expert Techniques to Stop Stress Before It Gets Out of Control
Video
If you're sick and tired of feeling literally sick and tired, turn to these expert-approved tips to learn how to stop stress from developing in the first place.
Advertisement
How Kelsea Ballerini Is Finding Her Confidence In Quarantine
Video
Last spring, Kelsea Ballerini found herself with a new album that was all dressed up with nowhere to perform. But the time-out didn’t stop the music. It taught the country singer how to re-center and come out swinging.
Shape Studio: At-Home Boxing Circuit Workout
Video
Shape Studio: Lift Society At-Home Strength Circuits
Video
Do the upper-body and lower-body circuits on different days or stack them together for a serious total-body workout.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com