Mary Anderson

Lucy Hale has been channeling her inner strength, reveling in wearing lipstick, and indulging her taste for true crime in a buzzy new drama series. Here, she gives the DL on her bold new take on life.
Cross-stitching is
so last season. Bring some novelty — and greenery — into your life with these outdoor hobbies.
Having a baby is like an athletic event. This postpartum ab workout can help you come back stronger.
This no-equipment outdoor plyometric circuit will take your heart rate through the roof.
Turn up the intensity — and work your core, arms, and back in the process — with this workout that's done almost entirely on the ground.
All you need is a pair of dumbbells, space to move, and serious motivation to sweat for this simple, high-intensity blast.
The latest science suggests that intermittent fasting may help your body's defenses. Here's what you need to know.
Their pointers will help you hit new PRs in no time.
Whether you're a water bug or you prefer to keep your feet firmly planted on the sand, these pointers will help you break a sweat at the beach — and have fun doing it.
You can do this no-equipment full-body strength circuit right in your living room, backyard, or a park at the drop of a hat.
"I don't want to save the ocean because my mind says it's the right thing to do. I want to save the ocean because I can feel that she's suffering."
The Nordic concept of friluftsliv is all about living primarily in the great outdoors. Here’s how to add it to your day in the smallest of ways.
Ditch that too-small bicycle from your teen years and invest in one of these best bikes for women.
This simple 5-move circuit is the ultimate exercise snack — or you can repeat for an even more intense workout.
In less than five minutes, these mindfulness exercises will make you feel cool, calm, and collected.
Ditch your tiny home gym, head into the great outdoors, and try these trainer-approved ideas to exercise outside.
Women have an immunity advantage over men, and the latest science says that estrogen levels are partly to thank. Find out what that means in the pandemic and beyond.
"I feel like a woman, I can move my body, and it makes me feel really empowered, something that I never would have felt in my 20s."
All you need is a set of medium dumbbells.
With distractions in every direction these days, being able to concentrate and feel in control has never been more important. Here's how to stay focused and zone in on what really matters.

Shape Squad put 59 of the latest sneaker styles to the test to find you the best pair for every move you make. Here, the top contenders.
If you're sick and tired of feeling
literally sick and tired, turn to these expert-approved tips to learn how to stop stress from developing in the first place.
Last spring, Kelsea Ballerini found herself with a new album that was all dressed up with nowhere to perform. But the time-out didn’t stop the music. It taught the country singer how to re-center and come out swinging.
Do the upper-body and lower-body circuits on different days or stack them together for a serious total-body workout.
