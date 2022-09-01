Nicole LaMarco

First Degree Black Black in Taekwondo
ExpertiseFitness, Martial Arts, Nutrition, Medical, Mental Health
Published in Health Digest, Insider, Livestrong
Diploma in medical billing and coding

Experience

Nicole LaMarco is a writer for Verwell Fit, where she loves to research studies and bring that medical and health information to her readers.

She's been writing professionally since 2004 and has always had a passion for medicine and health.

"It's hard to stay updated on the most recent health and fitness information from studies. I bring you those details in easy-to-read and interesting articles. My goal is to help you stay healthy and informed so you can focus on other things in your life."

