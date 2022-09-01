Covers health and fitness for In Kansas City Magazine and PrimeWomen.com

15 years of experience in magazine journalism

Experience

Rachel Murphy began her career in the arts industry, covering the performing arts in Kansas City. Over a decade later, she has covered everything from fashion to dining reviews to small businesses and nonprofits. She began covering health and wellness for IN Kansas City Magazine and PrimeWomen.com. She shares her home with her photographer/husband and two toddler girls.

Education

Rachel Murphy holds Bachelor's degrees in both communication and theatre from Avila University.