Rachel Murphy Covers health and fitness for In Kansas City Magazine and PrimeWomen.com15 years of experience in magazine journalismExperienceRachel Murphy began her career in the arts industry, covering the performing arts in Kansas City. Over a decade later, she has covered everything from fashion to dining reviews to small businesses and nonprofits. She began covering health and wellness for IN Kansas City Magazine and PrimeWomen.com. She shares her home with her photographer/husband and two toddler girls.EducationRachel Murphy holds Bachelor's degrees in both communication and theatre from Avila University. About Shape Shape is an award-winning digital fitness, wellness, and beauty destination that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone at any point in their wellness journey. Our library of more than 11,000 stories reaches more than 7 million readers monthly who want to prioritize their health, have fun, and lead an active lifestyle while also cutting through the noise of quick fixes and unvetted fads.